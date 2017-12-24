Log in
2018 Fat Tuesday Event Helps Three Local Agencies Feed Our Local Homeless Children

12/24/2017 | 11:27pm CET

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mardi Gras for Homeless Children always brings a lot of people and excitement for this fabulous culinary experience, and this year will mark the 27th Year Anniversary Celebration.  The event will again be at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center on February 13th, 2018. The proceeds from the Mardi Gras go to three area shelters that provide essential care to homeless women and children.  They are Bethany House Services of Cincinnati, and Brighton Center's Homeward Bound and Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, Inc. in Covington.  Together these agencies serve more than 40,000 needy individuals in our community each year.

2018 Mardi Gras, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell, poster winner

Gordon Snyder, Chairman of the event, said, "It is imperative that we as a region come together again to support this fundraiser which has raised more than $1,453,021 for homeless children.  "When we hear that Cincinnati ranks 2nd in the nation with the number of homeless children", Snyder said, "what more do we need to say about the importance of another successful Mardi Gras that has been known to feed so many of our area's homeless children throughout each year."

The Mardi Gras poster contest entries were on display in the Showroom of Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell, the presenting sponsor for the 5th consecutive year.  The entries were once again submitted by the AIC College of Design students. The public had the opportunity to view the designs on display in the Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell showroom during normal business hours.  The winning design will soon be displayed in hundreds of restaurant locations, and various Wyler Automotive Groups, around the tri-state to promote ticket sales.  This year's winner is from Ft Mitchell and is a talented student, Lindsay Prince.

"The Mardi Gras for Homeless Children event is truly one of those events that makes a difference," said Dan Bell, Marketing Manager for Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell.  "We are grateful to the many area companies and individuals that have supported this over the years and we are begging everyone to be on board with us as soon as possible for the February 13th celebration.  I have never heard anyone regret attending – a great time with great food," Bell said.  Mardi Gras features more than 50 booths of fantastic food and beverages furnished by the members of the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association.  A highlight of the upcoming celebration is a Royal Court parade featuring Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Giovani Bernard as Grand Marshal, Scott Sloan and Sheila Gray as King and Queen, complete with a marching band and a float.  Live and silent auctions offer a remarkable selection of items at amazing savings.  In addition, the event includes live music by Robin Lacy and DeZydeco. 

The February 13th, Fat Tuesday event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center is from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.  What a great gift to give this holiday season and help our area hungry too. Act fast as this popular annual event may sell out.  For more information on how you can help call 859-291-NKRA (6572) or check us out at www.mardigras2018.org.

Contact:
Gordon Snyder
100 E RiverCenter, Ste 1050
Covington, KY 41011
Phone 859-392-2250
Fax 859-261-5156
[email protected]  

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-fat-tuesday-event-helps-three-local-agencies-feed-our-local-homeless-children-300575213.html

SOURCE Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association


© PRNewswire 2017
Latest news "Companies"
