2018 Global Medical Connectors Market Report 2013-2023 - Rising Adoption of Hybrid Connectors is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical Connectors Market by Product, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in the market is boosted by the rising demand for miniaturized connectors, progress in the medical devices industry, increasing geriatric population and surgeries and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



Based on product, the medical connectors market has been categorized into board to board, I/O rectangular, push-pull, radio-frequency, disposable plastic, hybrid circular connectors and receptacle systems, power/high voltage and other connectors. Board to board connectors occupied the largest share in the medical connectors industry throughout the analysis period as they conform to rigorous safety standards, including prevention of inadvertent plug disengagement and increased shock rating and further generated revenue of $725.8 million in 2016. Medical connectors used in diagnostic imaging devices generated revenue a $527.8 million in 2016.



Globally, hospitals were the largest end users of medical connectors market, contributing 38.3% share to the market in 2016. This leading position of hospitals among the various end user is due to the availability of various electronic equipment and devices in hospitals.



North America contributed the maximum revenue to the medical connectors industry during the analysis period, mainly due to the rising R&D infrastructure, increasing geriatric population, high healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in this region. In 2015, the total investment in research and development (Medical and Health) was around $158.7 billion in the U.S. According to the data provided by the World Bank, around 30,537 surgeries were performed per 100,000 population in the U.S., in 2012, which states that the requirement for surgical devices increased, which further boosts the medical connectors market.



Globally, the key providers in the medical connectors market are launching new products to gain a larger market share. For instance, in August 2017, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TE), announced its cabled STRADA Whisper product line. This cabled STRADA Whisper connectors eliminate the need for printed circuit board (PCB) backplanes to achieve improved performance and flexibility as data speeds increase. In February 2017, ITT Technologies Corporation's Cannon brand introduced its ARINC 801 Fiber Optic Connector Series which has a high-bandwidth interconnect solution that provides maximum performance and reliability for commercial and military aviation, and shipboard systems.



Some of the other key players operating in the medical connectors industry include Amphenol Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Smiths Group plc, ITT Interconnect Solutions (ITT Corporation), Fischer Connectors SA, LEMO SA, Samtec, Inc., Molex, LLC, and Esterline Technologies Corporation.

Market Dynamics



Trends

Rising Adoption of Hybrid Connectors

Drivers Growth in the Medical Devices Industry

Rising Demand for Miniaturized Connectors

Increase in Aging Population and Surgeries

Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

Growing Demand of Wireless Connectivity

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Connectors

Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Opportunities

New Sales Markets in Emerging Economies

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Rest of the World (RoW) Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Amphenol Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Fischer Connectors SA

ITT Interconnect Solutions (ITT Corporation)

LEMO SA

Molex, LLC

Samtec, Inc.

Smiths Group plc

TE Connectivity Ltd.

