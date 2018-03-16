2018 Global Medical Connectors Market Report 2013-2023 - Rising Adoption of Hybrid Connectors is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical
Connectors Market by Product, by Application, by End User, by Geography
- Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast,
2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The growth in the market is boosted by the rising demand for
miniaturized connectors, progress in the medical devices industry,
increasing geriatric population and surgeries and increasing prevalence
of chronic diseases.
Based on product, the medical connectors
market has been categorized into board to board, I/O rectangular,
push-pull, radio-frequency, disposable plastic, hybrid circular
connectors and receptacle systems, power/high voltage and other
connectors. Board to board connectors occupied the largest share in the
medical connectors industry throughout the analysis period as they
conform to rigorous safety standards, including prevention of
inadvertent plug disengagement and increased shock rating and further
generated revenue of $725.8 million in 2016. Medical connectors used in
diagnostic imaging devices generated revenue a $527.8 million in 2016.
Globally,
hospitals were the largest end users of medical connectors market,
contributing 38.3% share to the market in 2016. This leading position of
hospitals among the various end user is due to the availability of
various electronic equipment and devices in hospitals.
North
America contributed the maximum revenue to the medical connectors
industry during the analysis period, mainly due to the rising R&D
infrastructure, increasing geriatric population, high healthcare
expenditure and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in this
region. In 2015, the total investment in research and development
(Medical and Health) was around $158.7 billion in the U.S. According to
the data provided by the World Bank, around 30,537 surgeries were
performed per 100,000 population in the U.S., in 2012, which states that
the requirement for surgical devices increased, which further boosts the
medical connectors market.
Globally, the key providers in the
medical connectors market are launching new products to gain a larger
market share. For instance, in August 2017, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TE),
announced its cabled STRADA Whisper product line. This cabled STRADA
Whisper connectors eliminate the need for printed circuit board (PCB)
backplanes to achieve improved performance and flexibility as data
speeds increase. In February 2017, ITT Technologies Corporation's Cannon
brand introduced its ARINC 801 Fiber Optic Connector Series which has a
high-bandwidth interconnect solution that provides maximum performance
and reliability for commercial and military aviation, and shipboard
systems.
Some of the other key players operating in the
medical connectors industry include Amphenol Corporation, Delphi
Automotive PLC, Smiths Group plc, ITT Interconnect Solutions (ITT
Corporation), Fischer Connectors SA, LEMO SA, Samtec, Inc., Molex, LLC,
and Esterline Technologies Corporation.
Market Dynamics
Trends
-
Rising Adoption of Hybrid Connectors
-
Drivers Growth in the Medical Devices Industry
-
Rising Demand for Miniaturized Connectors
-
Increase in Aging Population and Surgeries
-
Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
-
Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
Restraints
-
Growing Demand of Wireless Connectivity
-
Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Connectors
-
Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
Opportunities
-
New Sales Markets in Emerging Economies
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research
Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter
3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter
5. Global Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6. North America
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and
Forecast
Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast
Chapter
9. Rest of the World (RoW) Market Size and Forecast
Chapter
10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
-
Amphenol Corporation
-
Delphi Automotive PLC
-
Esterline Technologies Corporation
-
Fischer Connectors SA
-
ITT Interconnect Solutions (ITT Corporation)
-
LEMO SA
-
Molex, LLC
-
Samtec, Inc.
-
Smiths Group plc
-
TE Connectivity Ltd.
