Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2018 Global Medical Connectors Market Report 2013-2023 - Rising Adoption of Hybrid Connectors is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 12:00pm CET

The "Medical Connectors Market by Product, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in the market is boosted by the rising demand for miniaturized connectors, progress in the medical devices industry, increasing geriatric population and surgeries and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Based on product, the medical connectors market has been categorized into board to board, I/O rectangular, push-pull, radio-frequency, disposable plastic, hybrid circular connectors and receptacle systems, power/high voltage and other connectors. Board to board connectors occupied the largest share in the medical connectors industry throughout the analysis period as they conform to rigorous safety standards, including prevention of inadvertent plug disengagement and increased shock rating and further generated revenue of $725.8 million in 2016. Medical connectors used in diagnostic imaging devices generated revenue a $527.8 million in 2016.

Globally, hospitals were the largest end users of medical connectors market, contributing 38.3% share to the market in 2016. This leading position of hospitals among the various end user is due to the availability of various electronic equipment and devices in hospitals.

North America contributed the maximum revenue to the medical connectors industry during the analysis period, mainly due to the rising R&D infrastructure, increasing geriatric population, high healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in this region. In 2015, the total investment in research and development (Medical and Health) was around $158.7 billion in the U.S. According to the data provided by the World Bank, around 30,537 surgeries were performed per 100,000 population in the U.S., in 2012, which states that the requirement for surgical devices increased, which further boosts the medical connectors market.

Globally, the key providers in the medical connectors market are launching new products to gain a larger market share. For instance, in August 2017, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TE), announced its cabled STRADA Whisper product line. This cabled STRADA Whisper connectors eliminate the need for printed circuit board (PCB) backplanes to achieve improved performance and flexibility as data speeds increase. In February 2017, ITT Technologies Corporation's Cannon brand introduced its ARINC 801 Fiber Optic Connector Series which has a high-bandwidth interconnect solution that provides maximum performance and reliability for commercial and military aviation, and shipboard systems.

Some of the other key players operating in the medical connectors industry include Amphenol Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Smiths Group plc, ITT Interconnect Solutions (ITT Corporation), Fischer Connectors SA, LEMO SA, Samtec, Inc., Molex, LLC, and Esterline Technologies Corporation.

Market Dynamics

Trends

  • Rising Adoption of Hybrid Connectors
  • Drivers Growth in the Medical Devices Industry
  • Rising Demand for Miniaturized Connectors
  • Increase in Aging Population and Surgeries
  • Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

  • Growing Demand of Wireless Connectivity
  • Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Connectors
  • Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Opportunities

  • New Sales Markets in Emerging Economies

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. Rest of the World (RoW) Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

  • Amphenol Corporation
  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • Esterline Technologies Corporation
  • Fischer Connectors SA
  • ITT Interconnect Solutions (ITT Corporation)
  • LEMO SA
  • Molex, LLC
  • Samtec, Inc.
  • Smiths Group plc
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5zcpv2/2018_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:13aT MOBILE US : to Present at the Citi European & Emerging Telecoms Conference in London, GB
AQ
07:13aBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD : Research Reports on Badger Daylighting, Stantec, Bird Construction, and Distinct Infrastructure Group
AC
07:13aTIVO CORP : Wired News - TiVo Announces Renewed IP License Deal with Alticast; Set to Deliver Advanced Entertainment Products in Korea
AC
07:12aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus go on sale today
AQ
07:12aRED HAT : Best Linux distros for small businesses in 2018
AQ
07:12aSTUDENT TRANSPORTATION INC. : Free Research Report as Student Transportation’s Quarterly Earnings Advanced 28.57%
AC
07:12aGLOBAL ORGANIC PIGMENTS MARKET OVERVIEW 2018 : Industry Guide & Contact details for 200+ Companies
GL
07:12aCALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC. : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Callidus' Quarterly Revenue Surged 24%; Net Loss Narrowed
AC
07:12aSANDSTORM GOLD LTD : Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Sandstorm Gold, Avalon Advanced Materials, Franco Nevada, and Fortuna Silver Mines
AC
07:11aCITI TRENDS : posts 4Q profit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
2AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : +70% CAGR TO BE ACHIEVED BY IOT DATA ANALYTICS MARKET BASED ON MARKET R..
4PRAXAIR : PRAXAIR : European Commission Suspends Linde-Praxair Merger Review
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.