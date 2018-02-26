Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2018 Global Medical Specialty Bags Market Report (2015-2022) - Robust Market for Incontinence and Urinary Collection Bags - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 01:24pm CET

The "Medical Specialty Bags - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

  • Bile Collection Bags
  • Blood Bags
  • Cadaver Bags
  • Enema Bags
  • Enteral Feeding Bags
  • Ice Bags
  • Intravenous Fluid Containers
  • Ostomy Collection Bags
  • Sterilization Packaging Bags
  • Urinary Collection Bags
  • CAPD Bags
  • Other Medical Specialty Bags

The report profiles 110 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
  • Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
  • C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
  • Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
  • ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
  • Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
  • Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Hollister Incorporated (USA)
  • Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
  • MacoPharma (France)
  • Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
  • Pall Corporation (USA)
  • Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)
  • Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

3. Product Overview

4. Product Approvals/Launches

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus on Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 110 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 122)

The United States (48)

Japan (4)

Europe (34)

- France (4)

- Germany (7)

- The United Kingdom (10)

- Italy (3)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (9)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)

Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4pvzbn/2018_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pDISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMERS MARKETS 2015-2022 : Oil Filled & Dry Type - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:38pPotNetwork Holding’s Diamond CBD Books Over $270,000 in Sales at CHAMPS Winter Show at Las Vegas Convention Center
GL
01:37pTRENDLINES : Israeli startup gets FDA nod for stent to help sinusitis sufferers
AQ
01:37pARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES : posts 4Q profit
AQ
01:36pRecent Analysis Shows Luminex, OFG, W.P. Carey, Allstate, Ashford Hospitality Prime, and S&P Global Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
GL
01:35pKENON : Israel’s Kenon, China’s Chery sell control in car maker for $1 billion
AQ
01:35pEAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : posts 4Q profit
AQ
01:35pNEPHROS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:35pWeb Hosting Services - Global Strategic Business Report 2018-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:35pCordoba Minerals Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Alacran Deposit
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : Geely covets Daimler tech with $9 billion stake, shares surge
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Berkshire Hathaway Boosted by Tax Bonus -- WSJ
3JIANGXI HUANGSHANGHUANG GROUP FOOD C : 'Emperor' stocks soar in China as Xi cleared for indefinite reign
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to bolster balance sheet with funds IPO
5POSTNL : POSTNL : Accelerating transformation

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.