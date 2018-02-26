2018 Global Medical Specialty Bags Market Report (2015-2022) - Robust Market for Incontinence and Urinary Collection Bags - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical Specialty Bags - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

Bile Collection Bags

Blood Bags

Cadaver Bags

Enema Bags

Enteral Feeding Bags

Ice Bags

Intravenous Fluid Containers

Ostomy Collection Bags

Sterilization Packaging Bags

Urinary Collection Bags

CAPD Bags

Other Medical Specialty Bags



The report profiles 110 companies including many key and niche players such as:

B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hollister Incorporated (USA)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

MacoPharma (France)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Pall Corporation (USA)

Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)

Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

3. Product Overview

4. Product Approvals/Launches

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus on Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 110 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 122)

The United States (48)

Japan (4)

Europe (34)

- France (4)

- Germany (7)

- The United Kingdom (10)

- Italy (3)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (9)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)

Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4pvzbn/2018_global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005722/en/