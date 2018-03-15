2018 Global Report on Emerging Cancer Diagnostic Tests, Country Market Shares, and Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2018
Emerging Cancer Diagnostic Tests, Country Market Shares, Strategic
Profiles of Leading Reagent and Instrument Suppliers" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents comprehensive marketing and technological
assessment, as well as medical rationale and diagnostic prospects, for
the major categories of both circulating and cellular tests, such as
Biochemical Markers, Oncogenes, Growth Factors, Hormones, Colony
Stimulating Factors, Lymphokines, Immunohistochemical Stains and others.
The report includes an overview of the clinical significance and market
needs for both current and emerging cancer diagnostic tests, as well as
extensive listings of companies, universities and research centers
developing or marketing new technologies, products, and applications
The report also presents strategic assessments of current and emerging
suppliers of cancer diagnostic products, including their sales, product
portfolios, distribution tactics, technological know-how, new products
in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.
Companies Mentioned
-
Abbott
-
AdnaGen/Alere
-
Agilent Technologies
-
Applied Gene Technologies
-
Arca Biopharma
-
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
-
Becton Dickinson
-
Biomedical Diagnostics/Theradiag
-
bioMerieux
-
Bio-Rad
-
CellSearch
-
Cepheid
-
Correlogic Systems/Vermillion
-
Decode Genetics
-
Enzo Biochem
-
Exact Sciences
-
Hologic/Gen-Probe
-
Kreatech/Leica
-
Kyowa Medex
-
Mackay Life Sciences
-
Myriad Genetics
-
OncoLab
-
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
-
PreMD
-
Qiagen
-
Quest Diagnostics
-
Radient Pharmaceuticals
-
Roche
-
Siemens Healthcare
-
Targeted Diagnostics & Therapeutics
-
Thermo Fisher/Affymetrix
-
Veridex
-
Wako Pure Chemicals
-
Wallac/PE
-
Zila
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tq5dsx/2018_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006235/en/