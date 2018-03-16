2018 Global Report on the GNSS Chip Market with Analysis & Forecasts 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "GNSS Chip Market by Device (Smartphones, Tablets, PNDs, IVSs), by Vertical, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapid urbanization, across the globe is leading towards more efficient and sustainable cities. On account of that, government of various countries worldwide are investing heavily in smart city projects. For instance, governments of several countries including Spain, UAE, Singapore, India and Austria are investing heavily in smart city research and projects. Government of India announced to transform 100 cities, into smart cities by 2030, and aims to invest around $15 billion on smart city project.



On the basis of device, the market is categorized into smartphones, tablets, PNDs, IVS and others, where others include phablets, digital camera and wearable devices. Smartphones accounted for 75% of the GNSS chip market, with $2.5 billion in 2016. It is further projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2023, witnessing 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Technological evolutions in connected vehicles and automated driving domains are expected to be the major growth driver of GNSS-enabled applications and services in the automotive vertical over the next few years.



Geographically, the GNSS chip market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific. Rise in demand of electronic, wearable and connecting devices, growing need for precise and real-time data along with the growing popularity of IoT are some of the major factors to have a significant positive impact on the industry.



Product launches have been observed as the major strategic step taken up by the key vendors operating in the GNSS chip industry, to capture a large market share. Chip manufacturers are entering into strategic alliance with technology providers in order to combine each other's expertise and offer best in class GNSS chips. Some of the major players operating in the market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Navika Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, MediaTek Inc. and U-blox.

Market Dynamics



Trends

Increasing dependence of IoT on GNSS for position and timing information

Escalating use of GNSS as an essential data source for big data processing

Miniaturization of devices

Emergence of mHealth

Drivers

Growing popularity of augmented reality

High penetration of consumer electronic devices

Surging demand for precise real-time data

Growing focus towards development of smart cities

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

High power consumption

Inability of GNSS to offer accurate underground, underwater and indoor navigation

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

Increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in several applications

Growing demand for wearable electronics

