2018 Global Report on the GNSS Chip Market with Analysis & Forecasts 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/16/2018 | 06:57am EDT

The "GNSS Chip Market by Device (Smartphones, Tablets, PNDs, IVSs), by Vertical, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rapid urbanization, across the globe is leading towards more efficient and sustainable cities. On account of that, government of various countries worldwide are investing heavily in smart city projects. For instance, governments of several countries including Spain, UAE, Singapore, India and Austria are investing heavily in smart city research and projects. Government of India announced to transform 100 cities, into smart cities by 2030, and aims to invest around $15 billion on smart city project.

On the basis of device, the market is categorized into smartphones, tablets, PNDs, IVS and others, where others include phablets, digital camera and wearable devices. Smartphones accounted for 75% of the GNSS chip market, with $2.5 billion in 2016. It is further projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2023, witnessing 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Technological evolutions in connected vehicles and automated driving domains are expected to be the major growth driver of GNSS-enabled applications and services in the automotive vertical over the next few years.

Geographically, the GNSS chip market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific. Rise in demand of electronic, wearable and connecting devices, growing need for precise and real-time data along with the growing popularity of IoT are some of the major factors to have a significant positive impact on the industry.

Product launches have been observed as the major strategic step taken up by the key vendors operating in the GNSS chip industry, to capture a large market share. Chip manufacturers are entering into strategic alliance with technology providers in order to combine each other's expertise and offer best in class GNSS chips. Some of the major players operating in the market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Navika Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, MediaTek Inc. and U-blox.

Market Dynamics

Trends

  • Increasing dependence of IoT on GNSS for position and timing information
  • Escalating use of GNSS as an essential data source for big data processing
  • Miniaturization of devices
  • Emergence of mHealth

Drivers

  • Growing popularity of augmented reality
  • High penetration of consumer electronic devices
  • Surging demand for precise real-time data
  • Growing focus towards development of smart cities
  • Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

  • High power consumption
  • Inability of GNSS to offer accurate underground, underwater and indoor navigation
  • Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

  • Increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in several applications
  • Growing demand for wearable electronics

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

  • Broadcom Limited
  • Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Intel Corporation
  • MediaTek Inc.
  • Navika Electronics
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
  • Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
  • U-blox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/clchz2/2018_global?w=4


