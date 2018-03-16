2018 Global Report on the GNSS Chip Market with Analysis & Forecasts 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "GNSS
Chip Market by Device (Smartphones, Tablets, PNDs, IVSs), by Vertical,
by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development,
Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Rapid urbanization, across the globe is leading
towards more efficient and sustainable cities. On account of that,
government of various countries worldwide are investing heavily in smart
city projects. For instance, governments of several countries including
Spain, UAE, Singapore, India and Austria are investing heavily in smart
city research and projects. Government of India announced to transform
100 cities, into smart cities by 2030, and aims to invest around $15
billion on smart city project.
On the basis of device, the
market is categorized into smartphones, tablets, PNDs, IVS and others,
where others include phablets, digital camera and wearable devices.
Smartphones accounted for 75% of the GNSS chip market, with $2.5 billion
in 2016. It is further projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2023,
witnessing 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
Technological
evolutions in connected vehicles and automated driving domains are
expected to be the major growth driver of GNSS-enabled applications and
services in the automotive vertical over the next few years.
Geographically, the GNSS chip market is expected to witness the fastest
growth in Asia-Pacific. Rise in demand of electronic, wearable and
connecting devices, growing need for precise and real-time data along
with the growing popularity of IoT are some of the major factors to have
a significant positive impact on the industry.
Product
launches have been observed as the major strategic step taken up by the
key vendors operating in the GNSS chip industry, to capture a large
market share. Chip manufacturers are entering into strategic alliance
with technology providers in order to combine each other's expertise and
offer best in class GNSS chips. Some of the major players operating in
the market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Limited, Intel
Corporation, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc.,
Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Navika Electronics, NXP
Semiconductors, MediaTek Inc. and U-blox.
Market Dynamics
Trends
-
Increasing dependence of IoT on GNSS for position and timing
information
-
Escalating use of GNSS as an essential data source for big data
processing
-
Miniaturization of devices
-
Emergence of mHealth
Drivers
-
Growing popularity of augmented reality
-
High penetration of consumer electronic devices
-
Surging demand for precise real-time data
-
Growing focus towards development of smart cities
-
Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
Restraints
-
High power consumption
-
Inability of GNSS to offer accurate underground, underwater and indoor
navigation
-
Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
Opportunities
-
Increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in several
applications
-
Growing demand for wearable electronics
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research
Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter
3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter
5. Global Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6. APAC Market
Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. North America Market Size and
Forecast
Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter
9. RoW Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. Competitive
Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
-
Broadcom Limited
-
Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
-
Intel Corporation
-
MediaTek Inc.
-
Navika Electronics
-
NXP Semiconductors
-
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
-
Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.
-
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
-
U-blox
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/clchz2/2018_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005261/en/