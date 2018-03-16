2018 Indonesia Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Report - Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Indonesia Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 29.2% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 14.9%, increasing from US$ 7,708.3 million in 2018 to reach US$ 13,434.0 million by 2022.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector

Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender

Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

- Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

- Business & administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Meal card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).

- Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

- Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

- Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at category level.

