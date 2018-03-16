2018 Indonesia Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Report - Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Indonesia
Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) -
Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour,
Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 29.2%
during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category
is expected to record a CAGR of 14.9%, increasing from US$ 7,708.3
million in 2018 to reach US$ 13,434.0 million by 2022.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and
tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast)
of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help
companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
-
Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+
market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks.
Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card
industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation,
number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
-
Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate
(small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector
-
Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender
-
Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel
and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and
wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media
and entertainment, services
-
Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
-
Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this
report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop
and closed loop prepaid card categories.
-
- Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open
loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale
business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks
down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion,
card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail
categories.
-
- Business & administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at
category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale
business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
-
- Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by
consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size
business, and enterprise business).
-
- Meal card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments
(government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise
business).
-
- Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast at category
level.
-
- Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level
and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size
business, and enterprise business).
-
- Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at
category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop)
and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size
business, and enterprise business).
-
- Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments
(retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and
enterprise business).
-
- General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and
by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).
-
- Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.
-
- Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and
by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
-
- Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market
size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
-
- Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.
-
- Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category
level.
-
- Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.
-
- Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at
category level.
