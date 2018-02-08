2018 Innovations in At-home Skin Imaging, Fetal CHD Imaging, Breast Biopsy Imaging, and Cloud-based Image Analysis and Managment Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Innovations in At-home Skin Imaging, Fetal CHD Imaging, Breast Biopsy Imaging, and Cloud-based Image Analysis and Managment Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest issue of Medical Imaging and Diagnostics TOE profiles innovations in medical imaging and diagnostics industry. Some of the profiles covered include featuring at-home skin imaging tool, imaging for fetal CHD, real-time breast biopsy imaging, cloud-based image management and surgical planning, PET imaging tracer for tau pathologies, stain-free digital pathology system and cloud-based artificial intelligence solutions.

Medical Imaging and Diagnostics TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s mission is to analyze and report new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of CT, MRI, NM, PET, Ultrasound and X-ray. In addition, relevant developments in fusion technologies, functional imaging technology, interventional cardiology and image guided surgery and healthcare IT related areas such as PACS, medical information storage, and disaster recovery/business continuance will also be covered.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovative At-home Skin Imaging Tool for Skin Analysis Imaging Technique to Diagnose Fetal CHD Novel Breast Biopsy System with Real-time Imaging Cloud-based Medical Image Management Solution Tau PET Imaging Tracer for Precise Diagnosis of Pathologies Real-time Radiowave 3D Image Sensors for Breast Cancer Screening OCT Imaging System for Ophthalmic Imaging Medical Imaging Analysis Software to Analyze Liver MR Images Stain-free Digital Pathology System for Liver Disease Diagnosis Cloud-based AI Platform for Medical Image Analysis Database of Key Industry Participants

