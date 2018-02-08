Log in
2018 Innovations in IoT Security, Network Security, and Cloud Security - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/08/2018 | 11:07am CET

The "Innovations in IoT Security, Network Security, and Cloud Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Cyber Security TOE provides a snapshot of the emerging security solutions for application areas such as connected devices, BYOD, smart cities, smart homes, and industrial networks that help companies mitigate threats and defend against modern attacks residing within cloud, endpoints, and various network layers.

Cyber Security TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network.

NST offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in:

Anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering

Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security.

Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Security Risk Management Solution for OT Networks
  2. Solution for Securing Data and Connected Devices in IoT
  3. Integrated Security Solution for Smart Homes
  4. Cyber Security Monitoring Solution for ICS Networks
  5. IAM Platform for Securing Connected Devices
  6. Decentralized and Adaptive Security for IIoT
  7. Securing the Future of Smart Cities
  8. Personality-based Approach to Secure IoT Devices
  9. End-to-End IoT Security Assessment
  10. IoT Security Platform for Device Management
  11. Industry Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8n7q8s/2018_innovations?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
