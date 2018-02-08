2018 Innovations in IoT Security, Network Security, and Cloud Security - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Innovations
in IoT Security, Network Security, and Cloud Security" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Cyber Security TOE provides a snapshot of the emerging security
solutions for application areas such as connected devices, BYOD, smart
cities, smart homes, and industrial networks that help companies
mitigate threats and defend against modern attacks residing within
cloud, endpoints, and various network layers.
Cyber Security TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s mission is to
investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the
network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network.
NST offers strategic insights that would help identify new business
opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing
new developments and product launches in:
Anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery,
firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content
filtering
Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion
prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic
techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security.
Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network
security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and
investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from
technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology
accelerators and challenges and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Security Risk Management Solution for OT Networks
-
Solution for Securing Data and Connected Devices in IoT
-
Integrated Security Solution for Smart Homes
-
Cyber Security Monitoring Solution for ICS Networks
-
IAM Platform for Securing Connected Devices
-
Decentralized and Adaptive Security for IIoT
-
Securing the Future of Smart Cities
-
Personality-based Approach to Secure IoT Devices
-
End-to-End IoT Security Assessment
-
IoT Security Platform for Device Management
-
Industry Contacts
