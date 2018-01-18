2018 MEDICARE TAIWAN & SenCARE Call for Application

Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2018 MEDICARE TAIWAN (Taiwan International Medical & Healthcare Exhibition) and SenCARE (Taiwan International Senior Lifestyle and Health Care Show), the biggest medical and healthcare show in Taiwan, will be held from June 21 – 24, 2018, at Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1(TWTC).

Opportunities in Taiwan

According to Ministry of the Interior (MOI) population data, aging index has reached up to 101.72 in May 2017, 13.49% of Taiwan’s population was elderly people. Besides, it is expected that Taiwan will enter the phase of “aged society” in the upcoming year.

Industrial Economics and Knowledge (IEK) indicated that along with the growth of senior population, the demand of healthcare and medical treatments on chronic and infectious diseases will be increasing year by year. It will lead to boost the demand of Taiwan’s medical devices market such as orthopedic, ophthalmological, assistive products.

Furthermore, increasing demand of self-pay medical treatments on aesthetic, dental and ophthalmological aspects enhance the import of high-end medical devices and drive of product development. Taiwan’s medical market was expected to be growing stably.

Review of 2017 edition

In 2017, the two top shows hosted 410 exhibitors occupying 848 booths, attracted over 6,000 domestic and overseas industrial traders from the Asia-Pacific region such as America, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia.

For the first time, Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association (SPETA) organized Singapore pavilion to take part in these exhibitions. They mentioned that Taiwan has an advantage in quality in terms of raw materials and the manufacturing of parts and components. Taiwan could cooperate with Singapore in forming supply chain, secondary processing and the export of finished products.

Highlights of 2018 MEDICARE & SenCARE

With mature ICT and high-tech industries in Taiwan, many key industrial players are capable of taking part in medical and healthcare markets. In the year 2018, MEDICARE & SenCARE will build “Medical Technology & IoT Applications” and “Startup Park” to showcase innovative technologies, solutions and cloud services.

MEDICARE & SenCARE provide a great business platform for doctors, nurses, medical equipment dealers, healthcare product distributors, and industry professionals to meet their needs, also aims to draw 450 exhibitors and 7,000 quality visitors.

Book your space to seize the business opportunities in Asia. For more information, please visit the official websites.

MEDICARE: www.medicaretaiwan.com

SenCARE: www.sencare.com.tw

