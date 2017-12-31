Log in
2018 Payroll Software for Small Business Released by PayrollMate.com

12/31/2017

Chicago, Dec. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Business Solutions (PayrollMate.com 1-800-507-1992), recently released 2018 Payroll Mate® software with new payroll tax tables and updates. 2018 Payroll Mate® software is designed and priced to meet the paycheck processing and payroll compliance needs of small businesses owners, accountants, non-profits, farm owners, payroll bureaus and more. Free trial download of the 2018 system is available at https://payroll.realtaxtools.com/  .

Employee compensation, benefits, payroll records, time-off tracking, tax filings and payroll reports are all supported by Payroll Mate. By utilizing this software, small business owners can save valuable time, reduce processing cost, avoid harsh payroll penalties, increase efficiency, reduce headaches, improve filing and payment accuracy and tighten records security.

RealTaxTools.com Payroll Mate is an on-premise payroll product that fits the needs of any size business. For $119 only, users can process payroll for up to 10 companies, with up to 75 employees per company for one calendar year.

Free small business payroll software trial available at http://www.PayrollMate.com/ .

Below is a short list of what Payroll Mate can do:

  • Automatically calculates 2018 federal and state payroll tax withholding.
  • Supports different types of pay periods including daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly.
  • Supports customizable 2018 income, tax and deductions categories.
  • Supports payroll vacation accrual and sick pay accrual.
  • Exports Payroll checks to Quicken and accounting software like Microsoft Office accounting.
  • Can be used as QuickBooks payroll alternative with the ability to export payroll data to QuickBooks software.
  • Supports the following payroll forms: 941, 943, 940, 944, W-2, W-3, California DE-9, California DE-9C, Texas C-3 , Texas C-4, New York NYS-45, Florida RT-6, Illinois 941 and Illinois UI-3/40.
  • Prints IRS 1099 and 1096 forms.
  • Supports income per mile and per piece.
  • Exports payroll reports to Excel, CSV and PDF.
  • Prints on Laser and Inkjet checks.
  • Prints on preprinted scannable W2 forms and W3 forms.
  • Generates comprehensive reports including payroll journal, tax liability and deposit requirement.
  • Generates Direct Deposit Files.
  • Prints MICR checks on blank check stock.

Give the payroll software from PayrollMate.com a test drive and see for yourself how easy managing payroll can be:

https://www.realtaxtools.com/payrollsoftware/landing/payroll-software-1.html

© GlobeNewswire 2017
