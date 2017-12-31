2018 Payroll Software for Small Business Released by PayrollMate.com
12/31/2017 | 05:31pm CET
Chicago, Dec. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Business Solutions (PayrollMate.com 1-800-507-1992), recently released 2018 Payroll Mate® software with new payroll tax tables and updates. 2018 Payroll Mate® software is designed and priced to meet the paycheck processing and payroll compliance needs of small businesses owners, accountants, non-profits, farm owners, payroll bureaus and more. Free trial download of the 2018 system is available at https://payroll.realtaxtools.com/.
Employee compensation, benefits, payroll records, time-off tracking, tax filings and payroll reports are all supported by Payroll Mate. By utilizing this software, small business owners can save valuable time, reduce processing cost, avoid harsh payroll penalties, increase efficiency, reduce headaches, improve filing and payment accuracy and tighten records security.
RealTaxTools.com Payroll Mate is an on-premise payroll product that fits the needs of any size business. For $119 only, users can process payroll for up to 10 companies, with up to 75 employees per company for one calendar year.