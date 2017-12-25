2018 Rose Parade® Float Decorating Kicks Off at America's Most Decorated Float Builder, Fiesta Parade Floats

Fiesta Parade Floats:
WHAT?
-
America’s Most Dominant Float Builder unveils a line-up that
includes: Dole Packaged Foods, Miracle-Gro, Kaiser Permanente, City
of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, City of Los Angeles, City of
Carson, City of Riverside, Underground Service Alert of Southern
California (DigAlert 811), Northwestern Mutual, Lucy Pet, and the
Tournament of Roses Queen's float.
-
Carnival–Like Atmosphere: Thousands of excited volunteers
gather at Decorators’ Village and begin affixing thousands of flowers
and floral arrangements to this year’s Rose Parade floats - a task
that requires over 10,000 cumulative hours for completion.
WHY BE THERE?
-
The Winners Live Here: Fiesta Parade Floats has the highest
prize winning rate over the last 30 years in the Rose Parade industry.
-
Photo Ops At Every Turn: The best place to get an up-close look
at the Rose Parade float preparation, as it is buzzing with excitement
all day and night.
-
Inside Look: Bring your audience a
behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and fun that goes into getting
the floats ready for the 2018 Rose Parade.
-
Action: An opportunity for
your favorite “on the scene” reporter to get their hands dirty and
learn the finer points of Rose Parade float decorating with a line-up
that includes amazing ecosystems, legacies honored, protected
preserves, backyard beauty, blundering bulldogs, camping kids, warm
welcomes, playful gardens, four-legged heroes, legendary lights,
reigning royalty, and a golden anniversary.
Fiesta Parade Floats
16016 Avenida Padilla, Irwindale, CA
Will
Ostedt: 818-207-4058
Stefan
Pollack: 310-780-2364
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005005/en/