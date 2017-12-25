Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2018 Rose Parade® Float Decorating Kicks Off at America's Most Decorated Float Builder, Fiesta Parade Floats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 11:01pm CET

It’s A Race Against the Clock as Thousands of Volunteers Work to Complete Their Floral Masterpieces in Time for The Start of the 129th Rose Parade

OPEN DAILY FOR MEDIA ONLY
DECEMBER 26 - 31
4:00 am – 11:30 pm

Fiesta Parade Floats:

WHAT?

  • America’s Most Dominant Float Builder unveils a line-up that includes: Dole Packaged Foods, Miracle-Gro, Kaiser Permanente, City of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, City of Los Angeles, City of Carson, City of Riverside, Underground Service Alert of Southern California (DigAlert 811), Northwestern Mutual, Lucy Pet, and the Tournament of Roses Queen's float.
  • Carnival–Like Atmosphere: Thousands of excited volunteers gather at Decorators’ Village and begin affixing thousands of flowers and floral arrangements to this year’s Rose Parade floats - a task that requires over 10,000 cumulative hours for completion.

WHY BE THERE?

  • The Winners Live Here: Fiesta Parade Floats has the highest prize winning rate over the last 30 years in the Rose Parade industry.
  • Photo Ops At Every Turn: The best place to get an up-close look at the Rose Parade float preparation, as it is buzzing with excitement all day and night.
  • Inside Look: Bring your audience a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and fun that goes into getting the floats ready for the 2018 Rose Parade.
  • Action: An opportunity for your favorite “on the scene” reporter to get their hands dirty and learn the finer points of Rose Parade float decorating with a line-up that includes amazing ecosystems, legacies honored, protected preserves, backyard beauty, blundering bulldogs, camping kids, warm welcomes, playful gardens, four-legged heroes, legendary lights, reigning royalty, and a golden anniversary.

Fiesta Parade Floats
16016 Avenida Padilla, Irwindale, CA
Will Ostedt: 818-207-4058
Stefan Pollack: 310-780-2364


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36a LESHI INTERNET INFRMTN&TECH BEIJING : China regulator summons founder of debt-laden LeEco back to China
04:18a CORECIVIC : About 200 protest proposed immigration detention center
04:09a NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS : IR Calendar is updated.
03:59a SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Reka bentuk Samsung Galaxy S9 mula tersebar
03:48a FUNAI ELECTRIC : University of Kent partner on research development
03:48a City commission to welcome new faces
03:47a UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : Contract in place for demolition of former TMC complex
03:39a NIPPON SHOKUBAI : MOU Concluded for Feasibility Study of Surfactant (SOFTANOL) Development in Thailand
03:36a OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo holds EGM, okays amendment of Article 20
03:36a DOHA BANK : honoured
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Retailers Feel Shoppers' Christmas Cheer
2MITSUBISHI CORP : MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Participates in Real Estate Development Project in Ho Chi Minh City..
3Oil near June 2015 high as production cuts tighten market
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Giving children a happy Christmas
5WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : WHIRLPOOL : Council urges President to support Samsung
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.