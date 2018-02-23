Log in
2018 Selective Soldering - Global Strategic Business Report Analysis & Forecasts (2016-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/23/2018 | 01:09pm CET

The "Selective Soldering - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.

Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Selective Soldering in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 42 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • ACE Production Technologies, Inc. (US)
  • DDM Novastar LLC (US)
  • Ebso GmbH (Germany)
  • EPM Handels AG (Switzerland)
  • ERSA GmbH (Germany)
  • FTM Technologies (France)
  • INERTEC Lttechnologien GmbH (Germany)
  • Japan Unix Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Juki Automation Systems, Inc. (US)
  • Pillarhouse USA, Inc. (US)
  • RPS Automation, LLC (US)
  • SEHO Systems GmbH (Germany)
  • Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Tai'an Puhui Electric Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Tamura H.A. Machinery, Inc. (US)
  • Vitronics Soltec BV (The Netherlands)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Growth Drivers, Market Trends and Issues

Trend-Setting Technologies

Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth

Lead-Free Solder Emboldens Growth Opportunities

Small but Persistent Demand for Through-Hole Components Drives Growth

Automation - A Buzz Word in Selective Soldering Market

Automated Selective Soldering of SMT Components

Automated Selective Soldering Need of the Hour for Soldering PCBs with Double-Sided SMT Content

Innovations Drive Selective Soldering Market Growth

Selective Aperture Tooling over Wave Solder

Mass Selective Dip Solder Foundation

Miniature Wave Selective Solder Fountains

Laser Selective Soldering System

Selective Flux Applicators

Advantages of Miniature Wave Selective Soldering over Wave Soldering

No-Clean Flux Encourages Efficiency in Selective Soldering

Cost and Quality Issues Drive Industry towards Selective Soldering

Shrinking Component Size Paints Brighter Prospects

Next Generation Electronics: A Tantalizing Opportunity for Selective Soldering

Challenges Associated with Use of SSE

3. Overview of Select End-Use Industries

4. Technology Innovations

5. Product Overview

6. Product Introductions/Innovations

7. Recent Industry Activity

8. Focus on Select Players

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 42 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 52)

The United States (17)

Canada (1)

Japan (8)

Europe (17)

- France (1)

- Germany (8)

- The United Kingdom (1)

- Italy (2)

- Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pfccsc/2018_selective?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
