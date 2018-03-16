2018 South Africa Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Report 2013-2022 - Market Expected to Reach $19.25 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "South
Africa Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook
Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude &
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 25.9%
during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category
is expected to record a CAGR of 18.5%, increasing from US$ 9,756.3
million in 2018 to reach US$ 19,252.7 million by 2022.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and
tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast)
of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help
companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 South Africa Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 South Africa Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022
4 South Africa Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 -
2022
5 South Africa Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 South Africa Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 South Africa Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs
Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
8 South Africa General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
9 South Africa Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
10 South Africa Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and
Forecast, 2013-2022
11 South Africa Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
12 South Africa Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
13 South Africa Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market
Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
14 South Africa Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
15 South Africa Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
16 South Africa Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size
and Forecast, 2013-2021
17 South Africa Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and
Forecast, 2013-2022
18 South Africa Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
19 South Africa Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
20 South Africa Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and
Forecast, 2013-2022
21 South Africa Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
22 South Africa Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and
Forecast, 2013-2022
