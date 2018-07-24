22 Students graduate eSilicon’s FAST Academy work-study program

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSilicon, an independent provider of FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, announced today at its Bucharest design facility a new graduating class from the popular FAST Academy paid internship program. The eSilicon FAST Academy offers an intensive six-month training program in various disciplines for advanced FinFET chip design. Classroom training, hands-on experience and lectures by subject matter experts are all included in the program.

The 22 graduates are undergraduate and graduate students at the University Politehnica of Bucharest. Students from the Electronics, Telecomm and Information Technology; Automatic Control and Computer Science; and Electrical Engineering departments all participated. Major areas of FAST Academy study include physical design, physical verification, design for test and packaging. Over the next several months eSilicon design managers in Bucharest will work with these students to identify potential job opportunities at eSilicon as they conclude their university studies.

“I am delighted with the quality of work and dedication exhibited by our FAST Academy graduates,” said Hao Nham, senior vice president of engineering at eSilicon. “The entire engineering team in Bucharest is excited about this new graduating class. Thanks to their FAST Academy experience, they are ready to contribute to state-of-the-art ASIC designs.”

eSilicon operates FAST Academy programs at its Bucharest, Romania and Pavia, Italy design centers.

