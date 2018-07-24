Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

22 Students graduate eSilicon’s FAST Academy work-study program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 07:01am CEST

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSilicon, an independent provider of FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, announced today at its Bucharest design facility a new graduating class from the popular FAST Academy paid internship program. The eSilicon FAST Academy offers an intensive six-month training program in various disciplines for advanced FinFET chip design. Classroom training, hands-on experience and lectures by subject matter experts are all included in the program.

The 22 graduates are undergraduate and graduate students at the University Politehnica of Bucharest. Students from the Electronics, Telecomm and Information Technology; Automatic Control and Computer Science; and Electrical Engineering departments all participated. Major areas of FAST Academy study include physical design, physical verification, design for test and packaging. Over the next several months eSilicon design managers in Bucharest will work with these students to identify potential job opportunities at eSilicon as they conclude their university studies.

“I am delighted with the quality of work and dedication exhibited by our FAST Academy graduates,” said Hao Nham, senior vice president of engineering at eSilicon. “The entire engineering team in Bucharest is excited about this new graduating class. Thanks to their FAST Academy experience, they are ready to contribute to state-of-the-art ASIC designs.”

eSilicon operates FAST Academy programs at its Bucharest, Romania and Pavia, Italy design centers.

About eSilicon
eSilicon is an independent provider of complex FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC+IP synergies include complete 2.5D/HBM2 and TCAM platforms for FinFET technology at 16/14/7nm as well as SerDes, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Supported by patented knowledge base and optimization technology, eSilicon delivers a transparent, collaborative, flexible customer experience to serve the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.™

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo and “Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.” are trademarks, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts: 
Sally SlemonsSusan Cain
eSilicon CorporationCain Communications
408-635-6409408-393-4794
mailto:[email protected][email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aNTPC : Procurement of Spares for Barco Lvs
AQ
07:18aNTPC : Biennial Maintenance Contract for Rack and Pinion Lift Installed at Ntpc
AQ
07:18aNTPC : Supply of Bearing and Adapter Sleeves
AQ
07:18aNTPC : Invitation for Bids (Ifb) for Air Conditioning System Package for Auxiliary Buildings for Meja Thermal Power Project (2x660 Mw) at Meja, Distt - Allahabad, State of Uttar Pradesh, India
AQ
07:18aDP WORLD : Reports 6.0% Gross Like-For-Like Volume Growth In First Half Of 2018
PU
07:18aGAIL INDIA : Disposal of Hazardous and Non-Hazardous Solid Waste at Gail, Pata
AQ
07:18aAMPLIFON : to acquire GAES group
PU
07:17aNTPC : Repair and Maintenance Contract of Cummins Diesel Engine
AQ
07:17aNTPC : Procurement of Electrical Test Bench for Workshop at Ntpc Gadarwara.
AQ
07:17aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Supply and Delivery of Various IT / Office Equipment and Upgrading
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices drop on worries about oversupply
3AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
4BOMBARDIER, INC. : Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.