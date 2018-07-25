22nd District Agricultural Association : Save big on getting petrified out of your wits at the Scream Zone

DEL MAR, Calif. (July 24, 2018) - Fear-mongers, unite! This year's Scream Zone boasts an architecture of horror like no other. It's happening Sept. 28-Oct. 31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (aka 'Scaregrounds'). Buy your tickets by Aug. 31 and save $10 off the Triple Haunt or VIP admission. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 and can be purchased here after that date.

The Scream Zone is a labyrinth of horrors and attractions, including a collection of three terrifying haunts: The Haunted Hayride, KarnEvil and House of Horrors. You'll find all the terrifying elements of a horror show, including actors popping out of the walls, a fire-breathing dragon and more zombies than you can count.

Returning for its 21st year, San Diego's largest, goriest and freakiest fright fest runs for 24 select days of terror. On opening night, Sept. 28, the Triple Haunt is slashed to half-price.

ABOUT THE HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS:

You'll definitely want to huddle together on the Haunted Hayride, where every turn is a new survival challenge. This year you'll visit 'Motel Hell' and the 'Garden of Heads' after an inevitable wrong turn that leads deep into the mouth of the 'Mutants Mine Shaft,' among other terrifying stops!

KarnEvil is a haunt where fairy tales become blood-curdling 'scary' tales! Watch out for the giant flesh-eating rabbit who hunts down Alice in Wonderland, the pack of teeth-gnashing wolves gnawing into Little Red Riding Hood and the evil-infused Hansel and Gretel who join the witch in frantic attacks on unsuspecting victims.

House of Horror features room after room of frightening and surprising scares. You'll be trapped in zombie lair, scorched by a fire-breathing dragon, introduced to Penny Wise (your drooling, blood-hungry host), and you'll find human body parts listed as today's 'special cuts' on Ivan the Medieval Butcher's menu!

2018 SCREAM ZONE SPECIFICS:

WHEN:

Friday and Saturday: Sept. 28-29

Thursday-Sunday: Oct. 4-7

Wednesdays-Sundays: Oct. 10-14 and 17-21

Wednesday-Wednesday: Oct. 24-31

HOURS:

Friday and Saturday nights: 7 p.m.-midnight

All other nights: 7-11 p.m.

LOCATION:

Del Mar Fairgrounds (aka 'Scaregrounds'), 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

TICKET PRICES:

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 and can be purchased here after that date. Buy your tickets by Aug. 31 and save $10 off the Triple Haunt or VIP admission.

Triple Haunt: $34 - House of Horror + Haunted Hayride + KarnEvil

(Triple Haunt admission is slashed in half for one night only - Friday, Sept. 28! Other promotions do not apply.)

Single Haunt: $21 - Choose either the House of Horror or Haunted Hayride

Skip the lines and add Fast Track admission to the House of Horror and/or the Haunted Hayride for $10 for a single Fast Track; $20 double Fast Track.

VIP Pass: $85

This package is built for the true haunt-lover. The VIP Pass allows one person to explore all three haunted attractions two times (plus you'll get Fast Track entrance for the House of Horror and Haunted Hayride). Two drink tickets (pick your poison) are also included. That's a savings of over $50!

MORE INFO:

thescreamzone.com; (858) 755-1161

