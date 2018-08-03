Log in
News : Economy & Forex
22nd District Agricultural Association : Stormwater quality improvements at Del Mar Fairgrounds set to begin next week

08/03/2018 | 01:26am CEST

DEL MAR, Calif. (Aug. 2, 2018) - Significant infrastructure upgrades to improve water quality in San Dieguito Lagoon and Stevens Creek marine protected areas are scheduled to begin next week at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Improvements include the capture of stormwater from areas of the Fairgrounds where animals are housed and treatment of that stormwater to appropriate levels before being discharged into adjacent waterways. Key components of the estimated $10 million, two-year project with contractor Barnhart-Reese include: converting the Del Mar Racetrack infield water features into holding ponds for stormwater, constructing a wetlands area and building a treatment plant that will remove pollutants from stormwater before it leaves the Fairgrounds.

The project is the effort of the 22nd District Agricultural Association (a state of California agency that owns and operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds), in collaboration with the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, to assure that the stormwater discharged from those areas of the Fairgrounds where animals are housed is in compliance with applicable clean water requirements.

'We are pleased to embark on this project which furthers the Fairground's commitment to environmental protection by preserving the water quality in the San Dieguito Lagoon and Stevens Creek,' said Tim Fennell, CEO of the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

About the Del Mar Fairgrounds


The 22nd District Agricultural Association is a State of California agency that owns and operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Surfside Race Place, Horsepark Equestrian Center and the Del Mar Golf Center. The 22nd DAA produces three events each year: the San Diego County Fair, the Del Mar National Horse Show and The Scream Zone. The Fairgrounds hosts more than 350 events annually, the largest of which is the live horse racing meet each summer and fall, which is operated by the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club for the 22nd DAA and the State of California. For more information about the Del Mar Fairgrounds information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com.

Disclaimer

22nd District Agricultural Association published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 23:25:04 UTC
