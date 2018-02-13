$232K in Grant Funds Rehabilitate Mississippi Transitional Rental Community

BancorpSouth Bank, Trustmark National Bank and FHLB Dallas Provided Funds
A 25-unit facility for women and children in Jackson, Mississippi, will
soon open, thanks to a $212,500 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant
from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and BancorpSouth
Bank. Local dignitaries and project representatives today attended a
check presentation and ribbon cutting event at Jackson Revival Center to
announce the funds.
The grant was awarded to the Corporation for Global Community
Development (CGCD), which spearheaded the Hearts of Compassion
Transitional Housing project, a 25-unit rental community for homeless
and at-risk women and their children. The grant provided funding for the
rehabilitation of two buildings: one to house single women and a second
building to house women and their children. The community will open its
doors to residents in July 2018.
CGCD founder and Jackson Revival Center Church senior pastor Jennifer
Biard said the rental community will serve a great need in the Jackson
community.
“We are so thankful for this grant,” said Rev. Biard. “Our goal is to
provide a safe and therapeutic environment for our community’s homeless
and at-risk women and children to heal, obtain gainful employment,
receive educational services and behavioral help. As a result, they will
be able to lead healthy, productive and fulfilling lives.”
The nonprofit outreach arm of the Jackson Revival Center Church, CGCD
offers a variety of services, primarily to individuals and families
living below the poverty level in Hinds County, Mississippi. These
services include the Jackson Revival Center Food Outreach, which serves
some 850 families per month. Other programs include annual school-supply
drives, free tax-preparation assistance, housing and financial-literacy
seminars and college scholarships.
“At BancorpSouth, we are driven in part by a deep commitment to the
communities we serve and recognize how beneficial partnerships like this
are to those communities,” said Joseph Moss, mid-Mississippi division
president for BancorpSouth Bank.
Evelyn Edwards, vice president, community development grant specialist
and mid-Mississippi community reinvestment specialist at BancorpSouth
also added, “This grant will help CGCD make a difference in the Jackson
community and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see this project to
fruition.”
In addition, FHLB Dallas partnered with BancorpSouth Bank to award
$16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to the nonprofit, and
Trustmark National Bank to award $4,000 for a total award of $20,000.
CGCD used the funds for organizational capacity building.
The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions like
BancorpSouth Bank and Trustmark National Bank to make a contribution of
$500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB
Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio.
“At Trustmark, one of our top priorities is to serve the community,”
said Steffani Jenkins, first vice president and director of Community
Development at Trustmark National Bank. “Partnering with FHLB Dallas and
BancorpSouth to help CGCD further its mission through the Partnership
Grant Program is a privilege.”
FHLB Dallas annually returns 10 percent of its profits in the form of
AHP grants to the communities served by its member institutions, like
BancorpSouth Bank. AHP grants fund a variety of projects, including home
rehabilitation and modifications for low-income, elderly and
special-needs residents; down payment and closing cost assistance for
qualified first-time homebuyers; and the construction of low-income,
multifamily rental communities and single-family homes.
“FHLB Dallas’ community investment programs help our members serve their
communities through affordable housing initiatives just like CGCD,” said
Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment
at FHLB Dallas. “None of this would be possible without our members’
tireless commitment to the community.”
