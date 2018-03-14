$24 Billion Flavors & Fragrances Market by Ingredients, End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Flavors & Fragrances Market by Ingredients, End use and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flavors & fragrances market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 21.15 billion in 2017 to USD 24.13 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.67% between 2017 and 2022.

The growth of the flavors & fragrances market can be attributed to growing population, rapid urbanization, and increase in per capita spending on consumer products in high-growth economies, such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia. In addition, increase in awareness among the population concerning health and wellness is expected to drive the demand for flavors & fragrances between 2017 and 2022. However, factors such as compliance with quality & regulatory standards is expected to restrain demand during the forecast period.

Fragrances are used in consumer products, such as home care products, personal hygiene, and beauty products. Consumer products is projected to be the largest end-use segment of the flavors & fragrances market between 2017 and 2022. Growing awareness among the population related to hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the demand for consumer products, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for fragrances.

The flavors & fragrances market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Economic growth in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Turkey, escalating population and increase in disposable incomes are making Middle East & Africa an attractive market for flavors & fragrances manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By Ingredient

7 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By End Use

8 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

