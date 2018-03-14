$24 Billion Flavors & Fragrances Market by Ingredients, End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Flavors
& Fragrances Market by Ingredients, End use and Region - Global Forecast
to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The flavors & fragrances market is expected to grow from an estimated
USD 21.15 billion in 2017 to USD 24.13 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of
2.67% between 2017 and 2022.
The growth of the flavors & fragrances market can be attributed to
growing population, rapid urbanization, and increase in per capita
spending on consumer products in high-growth economies, such as China,
India, South Korea, and Indonesia. In addition, increase in awareness
among the population concerning health and wellness is expected to drive
the demand for flavors & fragrances between 2017 and 2022. However,
factors such as compliance with quality & regulatory standards is
expected to restrain demand during the forecast period.
Fragrances are used in consumer products, such as home care products,
personal hygiene, and beauty products. Consumer products is projected to
be the largest end-use segment of the flavors & fragrances market
between 2017 and 2022. Growing awareness among the population related to
hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the demand for consumer
products, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for fragrances.
The flavors & fragrances market in the Middle East & Africa is projected
to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Economic growth in
countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Turkey, escalating population
and increase in disposable incomes are making Middle East & Africa an
attractive market for flavors & fragrances manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By Ingredient
7 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By End Use
8 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
-
Archer Daniels Midland
-
Bell Flavors & Fragrances
-
Firmenich
-
Frutarom
-
Givaudan
-
Huabao
-
International Flavors & Fragrances
-
Kerry
-
Mane
-
Ogawa & Co., Ltd.
-
Robertet
-
Sensient
-
Symrise
-
T.Hasegawa
-
Takasago
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pfsbdd/24_billion?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005926/en/