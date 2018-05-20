Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 07:59pm CEST

RADNOR, Pa., May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC alerts A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) (“A10” or the “Company”) investors that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of the Company’s securities between February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT:  Investors who purchased A10 securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 21, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff.  A10 investors are encouraged to visit www.kaskelalaw.com/case/a10-networks-inc/ to receive additional information about this action prior to the deadline.

On January 16, 2018, A10 issued a press release entitled “A10 Networks Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2017 Results,” which reported that the Company expected “total revenue in the fourth quarter 2017 to be between $55.5 million and $56.0 million, below its prior guidance of $64.0 million to $67.0 million.”  Following this news, shares of A10’s stock fell $0.99 per share, or over 13%, to close on January 17, 2018 at $6.32.

Then, on January 30, 2018, A10 disclosed that the Company’s Audit Committee had commenced an investigation into certain accounting practices, and that the investigation was “principally focused on certain revenue recognition matters from the fourth quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017.”  Following this news, shares of A10’s stock fell $0.86 per share, or over 12%, to close on January 31, 2018 at $6.13.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that A10 made a series of false and misleading statements to investors about the Company’s financial statements and internal controls.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased A10’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses following the Company’s disclosures.

A10 investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or via www.kaskelalaw.com/case/a10-networks-inc/, to discuss their legal rights and options prior to May 21, 2018

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06pAL HASSAN ENGINEERING SAOG : Loss-making Oman contractor Al Hassan appoints oil exec
AQ
11:00pPhilips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution – easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting
BU
10:59pDOLLAR TREE : Distribution center reportedly bringing 400 jobs to Morrow County
AQ
10:57pLENOVO : Legion™ Teams Up with Ubisoft® as the Official PC and Monitor Sponsor of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Pro League and Majors
AQ
10:57pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : The New Software Update on Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Series Takes Your Training Up a Notch
AQ
10:57pMexico’s “Silence Law” Demoted OTC Discussion of Oil Reform – Energia.com
BU
10:44pTHERMAX : to acquire 100% stake in Babcock & Wilcox JV
AQ
10:31pLarson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Permanent Antenna Mount Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550
GL
10:22pEMIRATES NBD BANK : Strong dollar to weigh on Emerging Market equities
AQ
10:20pGULF INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Qatar bourse remains weak on selling pressure
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : China agrees to import more from U.S., no sign of $200 billion figure
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann's With a New Mayonnaise and 'Mayochup'
3Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE - GE NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC: sources
5FACEBOOK : The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That's All Over Facebook

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.