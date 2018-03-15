2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce

ATLANTA, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (formerly Avangate), a leader in eCommerce, payments and subscription billing solutions, today announced it was named to two Constellation ShortLists™ in Q1 2018: Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms and Matrix Commerce™ Campaign to Commerce. The company’s solution was previously named to both lists in 2016 and 2017 under the Avangate name, making this its third consecutive year on the Constellation reports.

The technology vendors included in each ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives. Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms provide solutions for organizations that operate untraditional business models and need support for subscriptions, consumption-based models, and one-time transactions. The Campaign to Commerce ShortList recognizes that companies must find a way to meet new commerce challenges, with the goal to deliver frictionless buying experiences.

2Checkout’s Avangate digital commerce platform empowers software, SaaS and digital services companies to sell online quickly, transact at every customer touchpoint, introduce new business models such as subscriptions, and reach their target audience globally, all in one seamless solution with rapid setup, easy management and cloud scalability.

“Both Digital Monetization and Matrix Commerce ShortLists deliver a new vision for synchronizing supply and demand in a complex market,” said Erich Litch, 2Checkout’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are proud to be named again to both Constellation ShortLists in recognition of our continued ability to help clients drive successful digital transformation with any business model.”

“Boardrooms and their executive suites must be cognizant of the business extinction events and the exponential technologies that will transform their industries,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Each Constellation ShortList, researched and curated by our analysts, guides early adopters in identifying the right technologies to support new business models and improve engagement. Leaders now have a list of the top technology partners who can co-innovate and co-create with customers to thrive and dominate digital disruption.”

Constellation advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to each Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for each category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market conditions change.

More information on the Constellation ShortLists™ at: Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms and Matrix Commerce™ Campaign to Commerce.

Read more about 2Checkout’s Avangate digital commerce solution on the company’s website.

About 2Checkout (formerly Avangate)

2Checkout, a Francisco Partners portfolio company, is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize sales conversion rates. The company’s clients include ABBYY, Absolute, Bitdefender, FICO, HP Software, Kaspersky Lab, and many more companies across the globe.

Avangate acquired 2Checkout in March 2017. More information about 2Checkout’s Avangate platform and related services can be found on www.avangate.com.

More information on 2Checkout can be found on www.2checkout.com.

