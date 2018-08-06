2nd Watch is #10 on CRN’s 2018 Fast Growth 150 List

SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked 2nd Watch #10 on its 2018 CRN Fast Growth 150 (FG150) list. The FG150 is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million and significant gross revenue growth between 2015 and 2017.



2nd Watch, a provider of cloud services for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure customers, helps enterprises across many sectors reach their potential in the public cloud. 2nd Watch is one of fewer than 50 companies nationwide to have earned placement on the CRN Tech Elite, SP500 and Fast Growth lists in the same calendar year. In March, 2nd Watch was recognized for the second consecutive year for completeness of vision and ability to execute in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide.

“In the marketplace, we’re seeing double-digit growth in public cloud services adoption, a drive toward automation and the emergence of new disruptive technologies such as serverless computing and microservices,” says Jeff Aden, EVP of Marketing & Strategic Business Development & Co-Founder at 2nd Watch. “Success depends upon our ability to not only execute well but in guiding our customers in the best IT strategies to grow their businesses amid so many options. These remain customers’ top challenges and goals.”

“CRN’s 2018 Fast Growth 150 list features companies that are growing in an ever-changing, challenging market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “As traditional solution providers are moving towards a services-focused business model, this extraordinary group has been able to successfully adapt, outperforming competitors and proving themselves as channel leaders. We are pleased to recognize these organizations and look forward to their continued success.”

The complete 2018 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN and is available online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

