2nd Watch is #10 on CRN’s 2018 Fast Growth 150 List

08/06/2018 | 07:39pm CEST

SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked 2nd Watch #10 on its 2018 CRN Fast Growth 150 (FG150) list. The FG150 is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million and significant gross revenue growth between 2015 and 2017.

2nd Watch, a provider of cloud services for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure customers, helps enterprises across many sectors reach their potential in the public cloud. 2nd Watch is one of fewer than 50 companies nationwide to have earned placement on the CRN Tech Elite, SP500 and Fast Growth lists in the same calendar year. In March, 2nd Watch was recognized for the second consecutive year for completeness of vision and ability to execute in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide.

“In the marketplace, we’re seeing double-digit growth in public cloud services adoption, a drive toward automation and the emergence of new disruptive technologies such as serverless computing and microservices,” says Jeff Aden, EVP of Marketing & Strategic Business Development & Co-Founder at 2nd Watch.  “Success depends upon our ability to not only execute well but in guiding our customers in the best IT strategies to grow their businesses amid so many options. These remain customers’ top challenges and goals.”

“CRN’s 2018 Fast Growth 150 list features companies that are growing in an ever-changing, challenging market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “As traditional solution providers are moving towards a services-focused business model, this extraordinary group has been able to successfully adapt, outperforming competitors and proving themselves as channel leaders. We are pleased to recognize these organizations and look forward to their continued success.”

The complete 2018 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN and is available online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About 2nd Watch
2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and a Microsoft Azure Silver Partner, providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.

Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
(650) 483-1552
[email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
