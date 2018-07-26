$30.3 Billion Underground Mining Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Underground Mining Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global underground mining equipment market reached USD 18,700.0 Million in terms of value in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 30,308.2 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Further, growing real estate sector is anticipated to boost the demand for metals and energy which is likely to swell the growth of the underground mining equipment market over the forecast period.

Global underground mining equipment market is segmented on the basis of application into coal, metal and mineral. Coal underground mining equipment segment (38.5% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of underground mining equipment across the globe. Further, global underground mining equipment for coal underground mining equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 11,814.8 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 7,207.6 Million in 2016.

In addition to the application, market is further segmented into mining which is further segmented into longwall extraction, room and pillar extraction and others, out of which, longwall extraction segment with 61.6% market share is anticipated to have largest share by the end of 2024.

Global longwall extraction market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. Further, longwall extraction underground mining equipment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 9.3% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Risk Analysis

4. Top Countries with Highest demand for Underground Mining Equipment Market- By Region

5. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast, 2016-2024

6. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

7. Global Market Segmentation Analysis

8. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

Komatsu Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Boart Longyear

thyssenkrup

Sandvik AB

Caterpillar Inc.

SANY Group

Normet Group

J.H. Fletcher and Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqp3j4/30_3_billion?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005750/en/