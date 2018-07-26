$30.3 Billion Underground Mining Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Underground
Mining Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook
2024" report
offering.
Global underground mining equipment market reached USD 18,700.0 Million
in terms of value in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 30,308.2 Million
by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period
i.e. 2017-2024.
Further, growing real estate sector is anticipated to boost the demand
for metals and energy which is likely to swell the growth of the
underground mining equipment market over the forecast period.
Global underground mining equipment market is segmented on the basis of
application into coal, metal and mineral. Coal underground mining
equipment segment (38.5% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of
underground mining equipment across the globe. Further, global
underground mining equipment for coal underground mining equipment
market is anticipated to reach USD 11,814.8 Million by the end of 2024
from USD 7,207.6 Million in 2016.
In addition to the application, market is further segmented into mining
which is further segmented into longwall extraction, room and pillar
extraction and others, out of which, longwall extraction segment with
61.6% market share is anticipated to have largest share by the end of
2024.
Global longwall extraction market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR
of 7.3% over the forecast period. Further, longwall extraction
underground mining equipment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate
of 9.3% in 2024 as compared to previous year.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Risk Analysis
4. Top Countries with Highest demand for Underground Mining Equipment
Market- By Region
5. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Size (USD Million) and
Forecast, 2016-2024
6. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis
7. Global Market Segmentation Analysis
8. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis
9. Competitive Landscape
-
Komatsu Ltd.
-
Hitachi Construction Machinery
-
Boart Longyear
-
thyssenkrup
-
Sandvik AB
-
Caterpillar Inc.
-
SANY Group
-
Normet Group
-
J.H. Fletcher and Co.
