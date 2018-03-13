$30 Bn Software Defined Radio (VHF, UHF, HF) Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Software Defined Radio Market by Application (Defense, Commercial), Component (Software, Transmitter, Receiver, Auxiliary System), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (VHF, UHF, HF), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The software defined radio market is estimated to be USD 19.83 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.63% between 2017 and 2022.

Demand for advanced communication systems to replace legacy equipment, network interoperability, compatibility of devices with future standards, universal connectivity, and reduced cost of end products & services are some of the major factors driving the software defined radio market.

Based on application, the defense segment is estimated to dominate the software defined radio (SDR) market in 2017. Global defense forces are significantly investing in new technologies to modernize their forces and determine the best technology that offers exceptional performance in the long run with lesser development cost. With increased investments in SDRs, defense forces are using new technologies, such as cognitive radios, for communication purposes.

North America is estimated to dominate the software defined radio (SDR) market in 2017. The market in this region is mainly driven by the increasing demand for SDRs in various sectors, such as military, homeland security, and emergency response. The Asia Pacific software defined radio market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for software defined radios in military and non-military communication.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Software Defined Radio Market, By Platform

8 Software Defined Radio Market, By Frequency Band

9 Software Defined Radio Market, By Component

10 Software Defined Radio Market, By Application

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Aselsan

Bae Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Huawei

Leonardo

National Instruments

Northrop Grumman

Rockwell Collins

Rohde & Schwarz

Thales

Viasat

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nfg76w/30_bn_software?w=4

