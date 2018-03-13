Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$30 Bn Software Defined Radio (VHF, UHF, HF) Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:38pm CET

The "Software Defined Radio Market by Application (Defense, Commercial), Component (Software, Transmitter, Receiver, Auxiliary System), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (VHF, UHF, HF), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The software defined radio market is estimated to be USD 19.83 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.63% between 2017 and 2022.

Demand for advanced communication systems to replace legacy equipment, network interoperability, compatibility of devices with future standards, universal connectivity, and reduced cost of end products & services are some of the major factors driving the software defined radio market.

Based on application, the defense segment is estimated to dominate the software defined radio (SDR) market in 2017. Global defense forces are significantly investing in new technologies to modernize their forces and determine the best technology that offers exceptional performance in the long run with lesser development cost. With increased investments in SDRs, defense forces are using new technologies, such as cognitive radios, for communication purposes.

North America is estimated to dominate the software defined radio (SDR) market in 2017. The market in this region is mainly driven by the increasing demand for SDRs in various sectors, such as military, homeland security, and emergency response. The Asia Pacific software defined radio market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for software defined radios in military and non-military communication.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Software Defined Radio Market, By Platform

8 Software Defined Radio Market, By Frequency Band

9 Software Defined Radio Market, By Component

10 Software Defined Radio Market, By Application

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

  • Aselsan
  • Bae Systems
  • Elbit Systems
  • General Dynamics
  • Huawei
  • Leonardo
  • National Instruments
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Rohde & Schwarz
  • Thales
  • Viasat
  • ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nfg76w/30_bn_software?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00pFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic
AQ
06:00pCANADA RARE EARTH : Receives a US$500,000 Fee for Optioning Certain of its Rights to Acquire a Completed Refinery
AQ
06:00pXCEL BRANDS : Announces the Expansion of the H Halston Brand into the Home Category
AQ
06:00pDIPLOMAT PHARMACY : to Present at 2018 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
06:00pNorth American Cognitive Radio Market 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 - CAGR Projected to Grow at 15.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:00pING GROEP : completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision
GL
05:59pSouthern Pacific Financing 04-A PLC - Redemption Notice
PR
05:57pTEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:57pAK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pOLD SECOND BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.