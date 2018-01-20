Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

300+ People Expected at Family Fun Festival and School Choice Fair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 02:01pm CET

Families will explore K-12 educational options and enjoy student performances

Families will enjoy exploring different school choices with booths for parents and kid-friendly options, such as face painting, at a celebration timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

The event, planned for January 27 at 11:00 a.m., will feature entertainment and educational stations for students and parents, including information about school choice options. Speakers will include House Speaker Richard Corcoran; Shawn Foster, as master of ceremonies, Steve Hicks with McKay Coalition, Bill Cronin, president of Pasco Economic Development Council, and parents whose children are involved in school choice. More than 300 people are expected to attend the event at the Santa Cruz Resurrection Church (11173 Griffing Blvd Biscayne Park Florida 33161).

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about school choice in the community and provide a day of fun for families. The celebration is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (January 21-27, 2018), which will feature more than 32,000 events across the country.

“The LIBRE Institute believes that a quality education is key to achieving the American Dream. School choice empowers families to access the education that is right for them regardless of their zip code or socio-economic status,” said Ivette Diaz of the Libre Foundation. “Education freedom opens doors of opportunity for all students, but especially benefits low-income students who otherwise are not able to access the quality education they deserve.”

Event planners include Americans for Prosperity and Libre Institute.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53p YWCA EARLY LEARNING PROGRAM : Plans Weeklong Celebration of School Choice
07:51p MILE HIGH ACADEMY : to Celebrate School Choice During Rival Basketball Matchup at Denver Pepsi Center
07:31p EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil marks 90 years in Kingdom; Middle East of strategic importance, says CEO
07:31p SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY : introduces e-bill service
07:31p APPLE : to release software update to resolve iPhone slowdown
07:21p INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Plan to make Olli more accessible to everyone
07:14p ALSET ARRANGES $1.2-MILLION PLACEMENT, 1 : 3 rollback
07:08p QATAR INSURANCE SAQ : Weekly Market Report
07:04p ALSET MINERALS : 2,571,427 - share private placement
06:48p MANCHESTER UNITED : Martial grabs winner as United squeeze past Burnley
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
2BALFOUR BEATTY : Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
3APPLE : Apple's Shareholders to Reap Tax Windfall -- WSJ
4ADT : ADT : Shares Drop 12% Below IPO Price in Trading Debut -- 5th Update
5LONDON SUGAR : ADM in Takeover Move on Bunge -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.