300+ People Expected at Family Fun Festival and School Choice Fair

Families will explore K-12 educational options and enjoy student performances

Families will enjoy exploring different school choices with booths for parents and kid-friendly options, such as face painting, at a celebration timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

The event, planned for January 27 at 11:00 a.m., will feature entertainment and educational stations for students and parents, including information about school choice options. Speakers will include House Speaker Richard Corcoran; Shawn Foster, as master of ceremonies, Steve Hicks with McKay Coalition, Bill Cronin, president of Pasco Economic Development Council, and parents whose children are involved in school choice. More than 300 people are expected to attend the event at the Santa Cruz Resurrection Church (11173 Griffing Blvd Biscayne Park Florida 33161).

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about school choice in the community and provide a day of fun for families. The celebration is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (January 21-27, 2018), which will feature more than 32,000 events across the country.

“The LIBRE Institute believes that a quality education is key to achieving the American Dream. School choice empowers families to access the education that is right for them regardless of their zip code or socio-economic status,” said Ivette Diaz of the Libre Foundation. “Education freedom opens doors of opportunity for all students, but especially benefits low-income students who otherwise are not able to access the quality education they deserve.”

Event planners include Americans for Prosperity and Libre Institute.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

