$31 Billion Bioactive Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/24/2018 | 07:04pm CEST

The "Bioactive Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioactive ingredients market reached a value of approximately US$ 31 Billion in 2017.

Bioactive ingredients are nutritional components which are naturally present in small amounts within various food items such as cereals, nuts, tea, vegetables and fruits. They are endowed with goodness of anti-oxidants, anti-inflammation and anti-microbial traits that help to enhance health and build a strong immunity system.

One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the global bioactive ingredients market is the growing health consciousness among the consumers which has resulted in a surge in the demand of healthcare products. Further, increasing health care expenses, rise in lifestyle diseases, insufficient nutrition, are some of the proactive factors responsible for the growth of the global bioactive ingredients market.

Moreover, these ingredients are beneficial for improving endothelial function as well as overall health. This acts as another factor facilitating the demand for bioactive ingredients.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 47 Billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during 2018-2023.

Market Summary:

  • Based on ingredients type, the market has been segmented as fibers, vitamins, omega - 3 PUFA, minerals, carotenoids and antioxidants, probiotics, plant extracts and others. Currently, fibers dominate the market, holding the largest share.
  • On the basis of application, dietary supplements represent the largest segment, followed by the functional beverages. Other major segments include personal care and animal nutrition.
  • Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the global share, followed by North America and Europe.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global bioactive ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regions in the global bioactive ingredients market?
  • Which are the popular ingredients type in the global bioactive ingredients market?
  • What are the major applications in the global bioactive ingredients market?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bioactive ingredients market?
  • What is the structure of the global bioactive ingredients market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global bioactive ingredients market?
  • How are bioactive ingredients manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Bioactive Ingredients Market

6 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Bioactive Ingredients Manufacturing Process

10 Competitive Landscape

  • Archer Daniel Midland
  • Cargill
  • BASF SE
  • Ajinomoto
  • Arla Foods
  • FMC Corporation
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • Mazza Innovation Ltd.
  • Roquette
  • Sabinsa Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghbqbz/31_billion?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
