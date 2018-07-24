$31 Billion Bioactive Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bioactive
Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth,
Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023"

The global bioactive ingredients market reached a value of approximately
US$ 31 Billion in 2017.
Bioactive ingredients are nutritional components which are naturally
present in small amounts within various food items such as cereals,
nuts, tea, vegetables and fruits. They are endowed with goodness of
anti-oxidants, anti-inflammation and anti-microbial traits that help to
enhance health and build a strong immunity system.
One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the global bioactive
ingredients market is the growing health consciousness among the
consumers which has resulted in a surge in the demand of healthcare
products. Further, increasing health care expenses, rise in lifestyle
diseases, insufficient nutrition, are some of the proactive factors
responsible for the growth of the global bioactive ingredients market.
Moreover, these ingredients are beneficial for improving endothelial
function as well as overall health. This acts as another factor
facilitating the demand for bioactive ingredients.
Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 47 Billion
by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during 2018-2023.
Market Summary:
-
Based on ingredients type, the market has been segmented as fibers,
vitamins, omega - 3 PUFA, minerals, carotenoids and antioxidants,
probiotics, plant extracts and others. Currently, fibers dominate the
market, holding the largest share.
-
On the basis of application, dietary supplements represent the largest
segment, followed by the functional beverages. Other major segments
include personal care and animal nutrition.
-
Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North
America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst
these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority
of the global share, followed by North America and Europe.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
-
How has the global bioactive ingredients market performed so far and
how will it perform in the coming years?
-
What are the key regions in the global bioactive ingredients market?
-
Which are the popular ingredients type in the global bioactive
ingredients market?
-
What are the major applications in the global bioactive ingredients
market?
-
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global
bioactive ingredients market?
-
What is the structure of the global bioactive ingredients market and
who are the key players?
-
What is the degree of competition in the global bioactive ingredients
market?
-
How are bioactive ingredients manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Bioactive Ingredients Market
6 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 Bioactive Ingredients Manufacturing Process
10 Competitive Landscape
-
Archer Daniel Midland
-
Cargill
-
BASF SE
-
Ajinomoto
-
Arla Foods
-
FMC Corporation
-
Ingredion Incorporated
-
Mazza Innovation Ltd.
-
Roquette
-
Sabinsa Corporation
