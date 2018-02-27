Log in
$34 Billion Interactive Kiosk Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/27/2018 | 01:33pm CET

The "Interactive Kiosk Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Interactive kiosk market is estimated to reach a total market size of US$34.107 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.51% over the forecast period.

An Interactive kiosk is a customized computer terminal that is designed for public use to provide information and enable transactions. Factors driving the market growth include emerging use of Interactive Kiosks for marketing of products and services, enhanced customer buying experience and increasing deployment of these solutions across various industry verticals. However, cyber security threats, high initial cost, and regular maintenance costs are major limitations to this market growth.

Competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others.

Key industry players profiled as part of the report are IER SAS, Embross Group, Meridian Kiosks, Phoenix Kiosk, and Redyref Interactive Kiosks among others.

Segmentation

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

By Type

  • Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)
  • Vending Kiosks Time Monitor
  • Self-Service Kiosks

By Industry

  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Government
  • BFSI
  • Travel and Transport
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Leisure
  • Others

Companies Mentioned

  • NCR Corp.
  • Kiosk Information Systems
  • Slabbkiosks
  • Wincor Nixdorf
  • IBM
  • IER SAS
  • Embross Group
  • Meridian Kiosks
  • Phoenix Kiosk
  • Redyref Interactive Kiosks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8h23rh/34_billion?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
