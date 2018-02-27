$34 Billion Interactive Kiosk Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Interactive Kiosk Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Interactive kiosk market is estimated to reach a total market size of US$34.107 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.51% over the forecast period.

An Interactive kiosk is a customized computer terminal that is designed for public use to provide information and enable transactions. Factors driving the market growth include emerging use of Interactive Kiosks for marketing of products and services, enhanced customer buying experience and increasing deployment of these solutions across various industry verticals. However, cyber security threats, high initial cost, and regular maintenance costs are major limitations to this market growth.

Competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others.

Key industry players profiled as part of the report are IER SAS, Embross Group, Meridian Kiosks, Phoenix Kiosk, and Redyref Interactive Kiosks among others.

Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

Vending Kiosks Time Monitor

Self-Service Kiosks

By Industry

Healthcare

Retail

Government

BFSI

Travel and Transport

Media and Entertainment

Leisure

Others



Companies Mentioned

NCR Corp.

Kiosk Information Systems

Slabbkiosks

Wincor Nixdorf

IBM

IER SAS

Embross Group

Meridian Kiosks

Phoenix Kiosk

Redyref Interactive Kiosks

