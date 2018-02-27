$34 Billion Interactive Kiosk Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Interactive
Kiosk Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Interactive kiosk market is estimated to reach a total market size of
US$34.107 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.51% over the forecast
period.
An Interactive kiosk is a customized computer terminal that is designed
for public use to provide information and enable transactions. Factors
driving the market growth include emerging use of Interactive Kiosks for
marketing of products and services, enhanced customer buying experience
and increasing deployment of these solutions across various industry
verticals. However, cyber security threats, high initial cost, and
regular maintenance costs are major limitations to this market growth.
Competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market,
their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent
investments among others.
Key industry players profiled as part of the report are IER SAS, Embross
Group, Meridian Kiosks, Phoenix Kiosk, and Redyref Interactive Kiosks
among others.
Segmentation
By Component
-
Hardware
-
Software
-
Services
By Type
-
Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)
-
Vending Kiosks Time Monitor
-
Self-Service Kiosks
By Industry
-
Healthcare
-
Retail
-
Government
-
BFSI
-
Travel and Transport
-
Media and Entertainment
-
Leisure
-
Others
Companies Mentioned
-
NCR Corp.
-
Kiosk Information Systems
-
Slabbkiosks
-
Wincor Nixdorf
-
IBM
-
IER SAS
-
Embross Group
-
Meridian Kiosks
-
Phoenix Kiosk
-
Redyref Interactive Kiosks
