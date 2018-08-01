Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Smart Workplace in Enterprise & Industrial Verticals: Outlook to 2023 - AI Will Save 50% of Enterprise 3D Printing Costs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 07:59pm CEST

The "Digital Transformation in Enterprise and Industrial Verticals: 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, and the Smart Workplace" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enterprise and industrial sectors are undergoing a massive digital transformation that collectively have a profound effect on both overall strategic positioning and day to day tactical operations.

New technologies and tools being rapidly integrated into production and service systems, which are facilitating transformation of processes, creating new business opportunities, and enabling an overall smarter workplace for humans and machines alike.

Three key areas within this transformation are 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and various Smart Workplace technologies and solutions such as an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS).

For example, AI is providing unprecedented opportunities for enterprise and industry to identify and act upon otherwise hidden business opportunities, such as redirection of resources and distributed production closer to the point of need. Advanced intelligence is also optimizing Smart Workplace solution capabilities, which is improving efficiencies and ROI as well as furthering the transformation to new business models.

One important area is increasing visibility into product/service usage, creating opportunities for moving from a traditional product model to a service model leveraging cloud-based as a Service tools and processes. In addition, the Smart Workplace facilitate intelligent worker monitoring, data analytics, control of the entire Product Life Cycle, and more.

Three Transformational Technologies & Solutions are Covered

  1. 3D Printing
  2. Artificial Intelligence
  3. Smart Workplace

Key Findings

  • North America and Europe will lead 3D printing through 2023
  • Artificial Intelligence will save 50% of enterprise 3D printing costs
  • Global 3D Printing market is anticipated to reach $33B USD by 2023
  • North America will lead the AI market with 34% market share by 2023
  • The combined global AI marketplace will grow at 37% CAGR through 2023
  • Global AI in embedded IoT devices market will approach $26.2B USD by 2023
  • Service Robotics represents a $3.8B USD service automation opportunity by 2023
  • Integrated Systems is largest Smart Workplace solution area at over $28B USD by 2023

Companies Featured

  • 3D Systems Inc.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.
  • AIBrian Inc.
  • Arcam AB
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Baidu Inc.
  • Cisco Systems
  • Crestron Electronics
  • Dialight Plc
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Google Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Hoganas AB
  • Honeywell International
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Indus Systems Inc.
  • Infosys Limited
  • Intel Corporation
  • iRobot Corp.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
  • SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
  • Spacex
  • Stratasys Ltd.
  • Tend.ai
  • Unisys Corporation
  • and many, many more...

Topic 1: 3D Printing Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018-2023

1 Introduction

2 Technology and Market Analysis

3 Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

4 Applications, Use Cases, and Market Outlook

5 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts

6 Company and Solution Analysis

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

Topic 2: Artificial Intelligence Market by Platforms, Components, Deployment Mode, Applications, and Industry Verticals 2018-2023

1 Introduction

2 Overview

3 Technology and Impact Analysis

4 Market and Application Analysis

5 Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2023

6 AI Embedded IoT Device and Things Deployment Forecasts 2018-2023

7 Company Analysis

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

Topic 3: Smart Workplace Market in Industry Verticals 2018-2023

1 Overview

2 Smart Workplace Applications

3 Smart Workplace Vertical Market Analysis and Forecasts

4 Vendor Analysis

5 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vsrnwx/3d_printing?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:14pFLORIDA COMMUNITY BANK : Welcomes Its Fourth Class of FCB Masters Program Associates
BU
08:13pINVENTIVA : to Present the Latest Findings in its RORγ program at the 256th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society
PU
08:13pGET STOKED, VIRGINIA BEACH : Shake Shack burgers are coming
AQ
08:13pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited
BU
08:12pPROFNET : Experts Available on California's Gas Tax, STEM Education, More
PR
08:11pFORD MOTOR : Canada auto sales fall in July, tariff worries loom
RE
08:11pUNUM GROUP : IMPORTANT DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Unum Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
08:11pQUALCOMM : AUGUST 7 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated and Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
08:11pORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : AUGUST 10 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
AC
08:11pLINCOLN PROPERTY COMPANY : Acquires Newport Beach Office Tower; 1500 Quail is the Latest Asset in Growing Orange County Portfolio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.