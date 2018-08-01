3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Smart Workplace in Enterprise & Industrial Verticals: Outlook to 2023 - AI Will Save 50% of Enterprise 3D Printing Costs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital
Transformation in Enterprise and Industrial Verticals: 3D Printing,
Artificial Intelligence, and the Smart Workplace" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Enterprise and industrial sectors are undergoing a massive digital
transformation that collectively have a profound effect on both overall
strategic positioning and day to day tactical operations.
New technologies and tools being rapidly integrated into production and
service systems, which are facilitating transformation of processes,
creating new business opportunities, and enabling an overall smarter
workplace for humans and machines alike.
Three key areas within this transformation are 3D Printing, Artificial
Intelligence (AI), and various Smart Workplace technologies and
solutions such as an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS).
For example, AI is providing unprecedented opportunities for enterprise
and industry to identify and act upon otherwise hidden business
opportunities, such as redirection of resources and distributed
production closer to the point of need. Advanced intelligence is also
optimizing Smart Workplace solution capabilities, which is improving
efficiencies and ROI as well as furthering the transformation to new
business models.
One important area is increasing visibility into product/service usage,
creating opportunities for moving from a traditional product model to a
service model leveraging cloud-based as a Service tools and processes.
In addition, the Smart Workplace facilitate intelligent worker
monitoring, data analytics, control of the entire Product Life Cycle,
and more.
Three Transformational Technologies & Solutions are Covered
-
3D Printing
-
Artificial Intelligence
-
Smart Workplace
Key Findings
-
North America and Europe will lead 3D printing through 2023
-
Artificial Intelligence will save 50% of enterprise 3D printing costs
-
Global 3D Printing market is anticipated to reach $33B USD by 2023
-
North America will lead the AI market with 34% market share by 2023
-
The combined global AI marketplace will grow at 37% CAGR through 2023
-
Global AI in embedded IoT devices market will approach $26.2B USD by
2023
-
Service Robotics represents a $3.8B USD service automation opportunity
by 2023
-
Integrated Systems is largest Smart Workplace solution area at over
$28B USD by 2023
Companies Featured
-
3D Systems Inc.
-
ABB Ltd.
-
Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.
-
AIBrian Inc.
-
Arcam AB
-
Autodesk Inc.
-
Baidu Inc.
-
Cisco Systems
-
Crestron Electronics
-
Dialight Plc
-
Fujitsu Ltd.
-
Google Inc.
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
Hoganas AB
-
Honeywell International
-
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
-
IBM Corporation
-
Indus Systems Inc.
-
Infosys Limited
-
Intel Corporation
-
iRobot Corp.
-
Johnson Controls
-
Lockheed Martin
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
NVIDIA Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Qualcomm Incorporated
-
Rockwell Automation Inc.
-
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
-
SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
-
Spacex
-
Stratasys Ltd.
-
Tend.ai
-
Unisys Corporation
-
and many, many more...
Topic 1: 3D Printing Market Outlook and Forecasts
2018-2023
1 Introduction
2 Technology and Market Analysis
3 Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis
4 Applications, Use Cases, and Market Outlook
5 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts
6 Company and Solution Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
Topic 2: Artificial Intelligence Market by
Platforms, Components, Deployment Mode, Applications, and Industry
Verticals 2018-2023
1 Introduction
2 Overview
3 Technology and Impact Analysis
4 Market and Application Analysis
5 Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2023
6 AI Embedded IoT Device and Things Deployment Forecasts 2018-2023
7 Company Analysis
8 Conclusions and Recommendations
Topic 3: Smart Workplace Market in Industry
Verticals 2018-2023
1 Overview
2 Smart Workplace Applications
3 Smart Workplace Vertical Market Analysis and Forecasts
4 Vendor Analysis
5 Conclusions and Recommendations
