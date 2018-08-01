3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Smart Workplace in Enterprise & Industrial Verticals: Outlook to 2023 - AI Will Save 50% of Enterprise 3D Printing Costs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital Transformation in Enterprise and Industrial Verticals: 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, and the Smart Workplace" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enterprise and industrial sectors are undergoing a massive digital transformation that collectively have a profound effect on both overall strategic positioning and day to day tactical operations.

New technologies and tools being rapidly integrated into production and service systems, which are facilitating transformation of processes, creating new business opportunities, and enabling an overall smarter workplace for humans and machines alike.

Three key areas within this transformation are 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and various Smart Workplace technologies and solutions such as an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS).

For example, AI is providing unprecedented opportunities for enterprise and industry to identify and act upon otherwise hidden business opportunities, such as redirection of resources and distributed production closer to the point of need. Advanced intelligence is also optimizing Smart Workplace solution capabilities, which is improving efficiencies and ROI as well as furthering the transformation to new business models.

One important area is increasing visibility into product/service usage, creating opportunities for moving from a traditional product model to a service model leveraging cloud-based as a Service tools and processes. In addition, the Smart Workplace facilitate intelligent worker monitoring, data analytics, control of the entire Product Life Cycle, and more.

Three Transformational Technologies & Solutions are Covered

3D Printing Artificial Intelligence Smart Workplace



Key Findings

North America and Europe will lead 3D printing through 2023

Artificial Intelligence will save 50% of enterprise 3D printing costs

Global 3D Printing market is anticipated to reach $33B USD by 2023

North America will lead the AI market with 34% market share by 2023

The combined global AI marketplace will grow at 37% CAGR through 2023

Global AI in embedded IoT devices market will approach $26.2B USD by 2023

Service Robotics represents a $3.8B USD service automation opportunity by 2023

Integrated Systems is largest Smart Workplace solution area at over $28B USD by 2023

