3PL Integration Portal Added to EDIAdmin CHIP iPaaS Cloud Portfolio

EDIAdmin announced today that it has officially released CHIP 3PL, a third-party-logistics and warehouse management portal that allows for end-to-end integration and automation of warehouse fulfillment transactions. CHIP 3PL, an application of EDIAdmin’s CHIP iPaaS cloud technology, furthers EDIAdmin’s mission of adding value across the supply chain for retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Key CHIP 3PL features include automated warehouse EDI transactions, non-EDI enabled transactions, intelligent order routing to multiple warehouses, inventory management by lot and serial number, and integration to carrier, rate-shopping, and other related APIs. CHIP 3PL also provides integration into eCommerce storefronts and marketplaces such as Shopify, Magento, Amazon, Jet and others.

Core CHIP capabilities leveraged for CHIP 3PL include ERP integration, multi-channel order management, error handling and data enrichment, and advanced analytics and process visibility dashboards.

“We continue to see too much hand holding of transactional processes in and out of the warehouse, which results in inefficiencies, order-to-cash delays, and friction between business and IT communities,” said Ian Redlin, President of EDIAdmin. “CHIP 3PL solves these problems, and we’re very excited about how it will help our clients.”

Common warehouse EDI transactions provided within CHIP 3PL include the 856, 940, 943, 944, 945, 946, 947, and 997. Non-EDI transactions include XML, flat file, spreadsheet, and CHIP 3PL web forms.

As a cloud iPaaS, CHIP 3PL is fully managed and supported, allowing EDIAdmin clients to drive supply chain efficiency without owning the product, while benefiting from implementation services and 24/7 support.

Additional information, including demo opportunities, can be found at ediadmin.com/wms-3pl-integration.

About EDIAdmin

EDIAdmin was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing solutions for the growing complexity and administrative headaches associated with supply chain business process integration. Located in Minneapolis, MN, EDIAdmin combines iPaaS cloud technology with collaborative managed services to ease friction between IT departments and their business communities. Clients include mid-size to Fortune 500 businesses in the retail, manufacturing, wholesale/distribution, eCommerce, 3PL/Logistics, and automotive industries.

