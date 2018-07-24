Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3PL Integration Portal Added to EDIAdmin CHIP iPaaS Cloud Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 05:11pm CEST

EDIAdmin announced today that it has officially released CHIP 3PL, a third-party-logistics and warehouse management portal that allows for end-to-end integration and automation of warehouse fulfillment transactions. CHIP 3PL, an application of EDIAdmin’s CHIP iPaaS cloud technology, furthers EDIAdmin’s mission of adding value across the supply chain for retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Key CHIP 3PL features include automated warehouse EDI transactions, non-EDI enabled transactions, intelligent order routing to multiple warehouses, inventory management by lot and serial number, and integration to carrier, rate-shopping, and other related APIs. CHIP 3PL also provides integration into eCommerce storefronts and marketplaces such as Shopify, Magento, Amazon, Jet and others.

Core CHIP capabilities leveraged for CHIP 3PL include ERP integration, multi-channel order management, error handling and data enrichment, and advanced analytics and process visibility dashboards.

“We continue to see too much hand holding of transactional processes in and out of the warehouse, which results in inefficiencies, order-to-cash delays, and friction between business and IT communities,” said Ian Redlin, President of EDIAdmin. “CHIP 3PL solves these problems, and we’re very excited about how it will help our clients.”

Common warehouse EDI transactions provided within CHIP 3PL include the 856, 940, 943, 944, 945, 946, 947, and 997. Non-EDI transactions include XML, flat file, spreadsheet, and CHIP 3PL web forms.

As a cloud iPaaS, CHIP 3PL is fully managed and supported, allowing EDIAdmin clients to drive supply chain efficiency without owning the product, while benefiting from implementation services and 24/7 support.

Additional information, including demo opportunities, can be found at ediadmin.com/wms-3pl-integration.

About EDIAdmin

EDIAdmin was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing solutions for the growing complexity and administrative headaches associated with supply chain business process integration. Located in Minneapolis, MN, EDIAdmin combines iPaaS cloud technology with collaborative managed services to ease friction between IT departments and their business communities. Clients include mid-size to Fortune 500 businesses in the retail, manufacturing, wholesale/distribution, eCommerce, 3PL/Logistics, and automotive industries.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Play selects Ericsson to accelerate nationwide mobile network expansion in Poland
AQ
05:36pWindstream Enterprise SD-WAN achieves 1,000-customer milestone
GL
05:36pLUMIBIRD : Quantel Medical Opens up New Markets with Its Acquisition of ECM’s Medical Activities
BU
05:36pConstellis and lifeline response partnership announced
GL
05:35pGLOBAL PLASTIC CAPS & CLOSURES MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2021 : Analysis by Product, End-User and Region - Bottled Water Leads Growth in Most Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:35pBEST&RSQUO;S SPECIAL REPORT : U.S. Insurers Increasing Use of Derivatives for Liability Risk Management
BU
05:35pEXELON CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
05:35pKBRA RELEASES REPORT : Rating Ceilings Subvert Fundamental Municipal Credit Analysis
BU
05:34pHARLEY DAVIDSON : profit beats estimates, shares rally
RE
05:34pMANCHESTER UNITED : In-demand Anthony Martial must leave Manchester United in order to salvage his career
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
5BRITVIC PLC : BRITVIC : CO2 shortage takes fizz out of Britvic's summer sales

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.