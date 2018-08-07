Log in
4iG : Business announcements

08/07/2018 | 10:16am CEST

on approving the mandatory public bid

The Board of Directors of 4iG Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo Street 8.; corporate registration number: 01-10-044993; hereinafter: 'Company') hereby notifies the Honoured Investors that Konzum Investment Fund Management Plc. (registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy Road 59.; corporate registration number: 01-10-045654), its KONZUM PE Private Equity Fund (NBH registration number: 6122-44) and REPRO I. Private Equity Fund (NBH registration number: 6122-57) as well as OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy Road 59.; corporate registration number: 01-10-042533) as parties acting in concert submitted on 7 June 2018 a mandatory public bid to the National Bank of Hungary (hereinafter: 'Supervisory Authority') for approval, under article 68 (3) of Act CXX of 2001 (hereinafter: 'Tpt.') with regard to the purchase of the registered ordinary shares of the Company issued for all shareholders of the Company, each at a nominal value of HUF 1,000, in words one thousand forints) (ISIN code: HU0000071030).

The Supervisory Authority approved the bid through its resolution no. H-KE-III-338/2018. on 16 July 2018.

We provide the following information based on article 70 (4) of the Tpt.

The starting day of the deadline open for making the declaration of acceptance regarding the mandatory public bid is 19 July 2018 (9:00) and the closing day is 21 August 2018 (12:00).

The mandatory public bid approved by the Supervisory Authority and the declaration of approval by the Supervisory Authority is published in the annexed document.

4iG Plc.

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:15:03 UTC
