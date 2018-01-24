$5.45 Billion Global Web Performance Market 2018-2022 - Proliferation of Images, Videos, and Rich Media on the Web is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Web Performance Market by Solution (Web Performance Monitoring, Web Performance Optimization, and Web Performance Testing), Service, Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The web performance market is forecast to grow from USD 3.50 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.45 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the web performance market growth are the growth of the eCommerce industry, and proliferation of images, videos, and rich media on the web.

North America is expected to have the largest share in the web performance market during the forecast period. Enterprises in North America have shifted from the traditional business approach to online platforms, which is expected to drive the growth of the eCommerce industry in the region. This has created a demand for new websites and web applications, thereby leading to more need for web performance solutions. This is one of the major reasons for the significant growth of the North American web performance market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region has the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually embracing the adoption of advanced technologies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of the eCommerce Industry

Proliferation of Images, Videos, and Rich Media On the Web

Rise in Security Breaches and Cyber-Attacks Targeting Enterprise Websites

Restraints

Budget Constraints for SMEs

Opportunities

Large-Scale Adoption of Web Performance Management Solutions in Highly Regulated Industry Verticals

Demand for Mobile Web Performance Solutions

Challenges

High Deployment Costs and the Need to Quickly Deploy Solutions for the End-Users

Lack of Awareness About Web Performance Management Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

6 Web Performance Management Market, by Component

7 Web Performance Management Market, by Organization Size

8 Web Performance Management Market, by Deployment Type

9 Web Performance Management Market, by Vertical

10 Web Performance Management Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Akamai

CA Technologies

Cavisson

CDNetworks

Cloudflare

Dynatrace

F5 Networks

IBM

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE Software)

Netmagic Solutions

Neustar

New Relic

ThousandEyes

Zenq

