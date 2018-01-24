$5.45 Billion Global Web Performance Market 2018-2022 - Proliferation of Images, Videos, and Rich Media on the Web is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Web
Performance Market by Solution (Web Performance Monitoring, Web
Performance Optimization, and Web Performance Testing), Service,
Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Type,
Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The web performance market is forecast to grow from USD 3.50 Billion in
2017 to USD 5.45 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate
(CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the web performance market growth are the
growth of the eCommerce industry, and proliferation of images, videos,
and rich media on the web.
North America is expected to have the largest share in the web
performance market during the forecast period. Enterprises in North
America have shifted from the traditional business approach to online
platforms, which is expected to drive the growth of the eCommerce
industry in the region. This has created a demand for new websites and
web applications, thereby leading to more need for web performance
solutions. This is one of the major reasons for the significant growth
of the North American web performance market.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the
forecast period, as the region has the presence of creditable
organizations that are gradually embracing the adoption of advanced
technologies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Growth of the eCommerce Industry
-
Proliferation of Images, Videos, and Rich Media On the Web
-
Rise in Security Breaches and Cyber-Attacks Targeting Enterprise
Websites
Restraints
-
Budget Constraints for SMEs
Opportunities
-
Large-Scale Adoption of Web Performance Management Solutions in Highly
Regulated Industry Verticals
-
Demand for Mobile Web Performance Solutions
Challenges
-
High Deployment Costs and the Need to Quickly Deploy Solutions for the
End-Users
-
Lack of Awareness About Web Performance Management Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview And Industry Trends
6 Web Performance Management Market, by Component
7 Web Performance Management Market, by Organization Size
8 Web Performance Management Market, by Deployment Type
9 Web Performance Management Market, by Vertical
10 Web Performance Management Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
Akamai
-
CA Technologies
-
Cavisson
-
CDNetworks
-
Cloudflare
-
Dynatrace
-
F5 Networks
-
IBM
-
Micro Focus (Formerly HPE Software)
-
Netmagic Solutions
-
Neustar
-
New Relic
-
ThousandEyes
-
Zenq
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tqlrm6/5_45_billion?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006042/en/