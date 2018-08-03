5G in India: The $20 Billion Market Opportunity by 2025 - Drivers, Threats & Opportunities, with Key Player Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India 5G Market (2018-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020.

In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem.

As the world is moving towards 5G networks, India is expected to play a leading role in formulating the technology standards under the Digital India program. The 5G market in India is expected to show a triple-digit growth rate during the forecasted period.

5G connection in India is expected to generate approximately USD 20Bn revenue for telecom companies by 2025. This is because India mobile companies are looking forward to providing high HD premium videos to their users by embracing 5G networks.

The India 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. These are further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each category. In India, SIM cellular connections hold the majority of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to grow at an increasing rate.

With the adoption of 5G, India is expected to boost the AR and VR market5G networks can provide a million connections within a square kilometer, becoming critical for companies who are working within the AR and VR segments.

Key Growth Factors

The major growth factors driving the India 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks.

5G networks will provide affordable high speed connections to the vast population across rural and urban areas at reasonable prices, thereby reducing digital inequality.

Threat

The region faces growth challenges, such as regulatory pressures, and new operator launches.

Key Players

Airtel

Vodafone

BSNL

Idea

Reliance Communication

