5G in India: The $20 Billion Market Opportunity by 2025 - Drivers, Threats & Opportunities, with Key Player Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to
cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and
beyond 2020.
In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will
bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity,
sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing
in the global digital connectivity ecosystem.
As the world is moving towards 5G networks, India is expected to play a
leading role in formulating the technology standards under the Digital
India program. The 5G market in India is expected to show a triple-digit
growth rate during the forecasted period.
5G connection in India is expected to generate approximately USD 20Bn
revenue for telecom companies by 2025. This is because India mobile
companies are looking forward to providing high HD premium videos to
their users by embracing 5G networks.
The India 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM
M2M cellular connections. These are further divided into data per user,
and 5G data traffic for each category. In India, SIM cellular
connections hold the majority of the market share, whereas SIM M2M
cellular connections are anticipated to grow at an increasing rate.
With the adoption of 5G, India is expected to boost the AR and VR
market5G networks can provide a million connections within a square
kilometer, becoming critical for companies who are working within the AR
and VR segments.
Key Growth Factors
The major growth factors driving the India 5G market are continuous
evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security
and openness of mobile networks.
5G networks will provide affordable high speed connections to the vast
population across rural and urban areas at reasonable prices, thereby
reducing digital inequality.
Threat
The region faces growth challenges, such as regulatory pressures, and
new operator launches.
Key Players
-
Airtel
-
Vodafone
-
BSNL
-
Idea
-
Reliance Communication
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: India 5G Market
Chapter 3: India 5G Market - SIM Cellular Connections
Chapter 4: India 5G Market - SIM M2M Cellular Connections
Chapter 5: India 5G Market - Applications (Internet of Things, Robotics
& Automation, Virtual Reality, Others)
Chapter 6: 5G India Landscape - Company Overview
Chapter 7: 5G - The Road Ahead
