$7.5 Billion Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market - Global Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Terrestrial
Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market was valued at US$3.189
billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.42% over the
forecast period to reach US$7.539 billion by 2023.
This research study examines the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market on the basis of various segments - by component, by device, by
End-Users, and by geography. Major drivers, restraints, and
opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of
the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the
demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have
been provided in this report.
The report also analyzes key players in the Terrestrial Trunked Radio
(TETRA) Market. The report provides comprehensive forecasts till the
year 2023 for various key segments, with 2017 as the base year.
Segments covered under the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market report are as below:
By Component
By Device
By End-Users
-
Industrial
-
Transportation
-
Home Security
-
Aerospace and Defense
-
Mining
-
Fire Department
-
Others
Companies Mentioned
-
Airbus Defence and Space OY
-
Simoco Group
-
Radlink Communications
-
Rohill Engineering B.V.
-
NPO Angstrem, PAO
-
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
-
Tianjin Communication & Broadcast Group Co., Ltd.
-
BiTEA Limited
-
Artevea Digital Limited
-
Rolta India Limited
