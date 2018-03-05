$7.5 Billion Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market - Global Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market was valued at US$3.189 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.42% over the forecast period to reach US$7.539 billion by 2023.

This research study examines the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market on the basis of various segments - by component, by device, by End-Users, and by geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.

The report also analyzes key players in the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market. The report provides comprehensive forecasts till the year 2023 for various key segments, with 2017 as the base year.

Segments covered under the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market report are as below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Device

Portable

Vehicular

By End-Users

Industrial

Transportation

Home Security

Aerospace and Defense

Mining

Fire Department

Others

Companies Mentioned

Airbus Defence and Space OY

Simoco Group

Radlink Communications

Rohill Engineering B.V.

NPO Angstrem, PAO

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Tianjin Communication & Broadcast Group Co., Ltd.

BiTEA Limited

Artevea Digital Limited

Rolta India Limited

