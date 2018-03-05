Log in
$7.5 Billion Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market - Global Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/05/2018 | 01:45pm CET

The "Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market was valued at US$3.189 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.42% over the forecast period to reach US$7.539 billion by 2023.

This research study examines the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market on the basis of various segments - by component, by device, by End-Users, and by geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.

The report also analyzes key players in the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market. The report provides comprehensive forecasts till the year 2023 for various key segments, with 2017 as the base year.

Segments covered under the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market report are as below:

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software

By Device

  • Portable
  • Vehicular

By End-Users

  • Industrial
  • Transportation
  • Home Security
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Mining
  • Fire Department
  • Others

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus Defence and Space OY
  • Simoco Group
  • Radlink Communications
  • Rohill Engineering B.V.
  • NPO Angstrem, PAO
  • Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
  • Tianjin Communication & Broadcast Group Co., Ltd.
  • BiTEA Limited
  • Artevea Digital Limited
  • Rolta India Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2dx46c/7_5_billion?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
