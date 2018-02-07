$772 Mn Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Measurement Type (In-situ and Extractive), Gas Analyzer Type & Industry Application - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Measurement Type (In-situ and Extractive); Gas Analyzer Type & Industry Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 772.4 Million By 2025 from US$ 345.6 Million in 2016.

The sales of Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors. The sales pattern for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers have faced similar ups and downs as the global economy. Therefore, the global economy plays a key role in the development of Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer market.

Amongst the environmental factors, weather anomalies affect the business of the industry. The 21st century has witnessed huge influx of population in the urban cities of developed and developing economies in search of better life. Higher standards of living, higher job opportunities, access to modern amenities and services are the few major factors that have contributed in the migration of rural population to the urban areas around the world.

Developing economies witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era. Urbanization and industrialization go hand in hand. The more the number of industries, the more opportunities for jobs are created and better the economy of the country.

Key Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

Rising energy prices and the need to minimize harmful emissions require efficient and effective measurement and monitoring techniques

Rapid industrialization and the allied growth in new power plants

Easy Installation and rapid response systems

Key Market Restraints

Pricing pressures of TDLA in emerging markets of APAC

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing usage of shale gas in US and around the world

Future Trends

TDLA coupled with Quantum Cascade Lasers (QCL) for process analytics industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Market Landscape

4 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer - Key Market Dynamics

5 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market - Global

6 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Analysis - By Measurement Type

7 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Analysis - By Analyzer Type

8 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Analysis - By Industry Application

9 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market - Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market - Key Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Axetris AG

Boreal Laser Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Mettler Toledo GmBH

NEO Monitor AS

Siemens AG

Unisearch Associates Inc.

Yogokawa Electric Corporation

