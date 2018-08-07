Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

8 August 2018: Completion of Montney Transaction – Expanded Management Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 11:12pm EDT

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

ASX Code: CE1

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

August 8, 2018

Completion of Montney Farm-in Transaction and

Expansion of Management Team

Highlights:

  • Calima consolidates 100% ownership of 72,000 acres of drilling rights in British Columbia following the successful acquisition of TSV Montney and TMK Montney.

  • Calima's Farm-in Agreement with TSVM and TMKM can now be concluded which will lead to simplification, greater efficiencies and cost savings.

  • Mark Freeman joins the Calima management team from TSVM to implement merger integration and to provide business development services to the enlarged Company.

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") advises that following the successful completion of the takeovers of TSV Montney Ltd ("TSVM") and TMK Montney Ltd ("TMKM"), the Company will own a 100% working interest in 72,000 acres of drilling rights in British Columbia considered to be prospective for the Montney Formation. As a result, the Farm-in Agreement between the Company and TSVM and TMKM has become redundant and the agreement will be concluded.

As advised on 1st May 2018, the purpose of the takeover transaction was to consolidate ownership of the Montney Project, with the key benefits including, but not limited to:

  • Consolidation of a 100% interest in a single entity is likely to attract greater market interest;

  • The enhanced structure will likely provide improved access to capital to fund the forward work program and removes any risk associated with TSVM and/or TMKM funding its share of development costs;

  • Removes any potential impediments or misalignment of separate JV interests; and

  • Additional synergies include the removal of duplicated technical and administrative costs.

The Company is also pleased to advise that Mr Mark Freemen, who has previously provided management services to TSVM and has extensive corporate experience in Canada, will be joining the Calima Team. Mr Freeman is a Chartered Accountant with more than 20 years' experience in corporate finance and the resources industry. He has considerable experience in strategic planning, business development, mergers, acquisitions and project management. Mr Freeman has worked with a number of successful public resource companies and since 2015 has been providing strategic advice to TSVM. A graduate of the University of Western Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce, Mr Freeman also holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance from the Securities Institute of Australia. Mr Freeman will take responsibility for merger integration and also business development for the enlarged group. Mr Freeman was recently interviewed at the Noosa Exploration and Development conference. A copy of the interview is available via the Company's website.

Calima's Managing Director, Alan Stein commented:

"The merger has been a very successful outcome for the Company and we now look forward to the drilling campaign which will commence before the end of the year. The Montney is continuing to see ongoing significant and substantial investment. Over 350 horizontal Montney wells were drilled in the first quarter of this year and M&A valuations for early stage acreage have increased from an average of $2,500 per acre last year to $4,500 for the first half of this year. With an acreage position of 72,000 acres the Company has been fortunate to establish a significant land position in a world class hydrocarbon province.

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.com or contact:

Alan Stein

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Managing Director

Technical Director

Chairman

E: [email protected]

E: [email protected]

E: [email protected]

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

David Tasker

Chapter One Advisors

E: [email protected]

T: +61 433 112 936

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with over 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada.

Calima, which features a board and management made up of some of the most successful oil and gas executives of recent years, is fast-tracking a major oil and gas opportunity in one of the world's most successful and sought after plays.

The Company is preparing to drill several wells close to existing infrastructure, including pipelines and processing facilities.

Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and PETRONAS, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Calima Energy Limited's planned activities and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Calima Energy Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 03:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/08TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces updates to Australian data library
GL
08/08TOSHIBA : 1st-qtr operating profit falls 94.5% on poor energy division
AQ
08/08DMG MORI : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2018
PU
08/088 AUGUST 2018 : Completion of Montney Transaction – Expanded Management Team
PU
08/08VICON INDUSTRIES : Prepared for Any Emergency, Louisa County Public Schools Enhances Security with Vicon Solution
PU
08/08IIJ Announces First Three Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019
GL
08/08ITOCHU TECHNO : CTC Global Thailand Signs Partnership Agreement with OutSystems
PU
08/08China Tower in muted HK debut for world's largest IPO in two years
RE
08/08ALTURA MINING : Haulage commences at Altura Lithium Mine
PU
08/08CISCO : New Learning Labs for DNA Center API
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
3FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
4TSO3 INC. : TSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
5Snap's strategy shifts win over advertisers more than users

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.