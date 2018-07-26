$9.26 Bn Spark Plug Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Spark Plug Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global spark plug market reached USD 6,012.9 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 9,267.2 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Moreover, the growth of spark plug market is attributed to the increased production of passenger car vehicles in the world and rising utilization of natural gas equipment.

Global spark plug market is segmented on the basis of product type into cold spark plug and hot spark plug. Hot spark plug (69.1% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of spark plug across the globe. Further, global hot spark plug market is anticipated to reach USD 6,545.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 4,157.6 Million in 2016.

In addition to this, global spark plug market is segmented into electrode material, application and distribution channel. The electrode material segment is further segmented into copper, iridium, platinum and other material, out of which, iridium segment with 53.1% market share is anticipated to have largest share by the end of 2024.

