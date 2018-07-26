Log in
$9.26 Bn Spark Plug Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

The "Spark Plug Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global spark plug market reached USD 6,012.9 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 9,267.2 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Moreover, the growth of spark plug market is attributed to the increased production of passenger car vehicles in the world and rising utilization of natural gas equipment.

Global spark plug market is segmented on the basis of product type into cold spark plug and hot spark plug. Hot spark plug (69.1% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of spark plug across the globe. Further, global hot spark plug market is anticipated to reach USD 6,545.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 4,157.6 Million in 2016.

In addition to this, global spark plug market is segmented into electrode material, application and distribution channel. The electrode material segment is further segmented into copper, iridium, platinum and other material, out of which, iridium segment with 53.1% market share is anticipated to have largest share by the end of 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Risk Analysis

4. Top Countries with Highest demand for Spark Plug - By Region

5. Global Spark Plug Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast, 2016-2024

6. Value Chain Analysis

7. Macro-economic Factors Impacting the Growth

8. Regional Average Pricing Analysis, 2017

9. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

10. Global Market Segmentation Analysis

11. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

  • Federal Mogul
  • Denso Corporation
  • Robert Bosch
  • ACDelco
  • Weichai Power
  • Megenti Marelli
  • NGK Spark Plug
  • Valeo
  • MSD Performance
  • HELLA GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5gckm7/spark_plug?w=4


