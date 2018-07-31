90min Now Reaching a Chinese Fan Base Through Its Content Partnership with Sina Sport and Official Weibo Account

90min, the world’s largest digital football community, has partnered with Sina Sport to provide fresh, fan-driven international football content to the Chinese market. As one of Sina Sports’ first international media partners, 90min will help Sina Sports attract and engage the next generation football fan.

The 90min content is being published within a dedicated 90min/Sina Sport section. In addition, with assistance from Sina Sports, 90min is one of the first foreign sports media to open and operate an official Weibo account. The 90min content fuses football stories with everyday culture, which is inclusive of pre/post-match reviews, breaking news, social buzz and more. The 90min-provided content commenced with the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with a social reach of over 8 million to-date across Weibo. In addition to World Cup content, 90min will provide Sina with extensive European football leagues coverage, including EPL/La Liga, UEFA CL.

In order to service Sina Sport in its localized language, 90min has created a dedicated community team which curates and publishes all content in Chinese. In addition to editorial support, 90min’s product and tech teams enable additive fan interaction by arming Sina Sport with their proprietary fan engagement tools.

Sina and 90min have also joined forces to amplify a 90min-led Budweiser campaign within the Chinese market. This campaign included distribution of Budweiser’s World Cup Man of the Match video assets across Sina and Weibo.

“We at 90min are excited to partner with Sina Sport. This agreement allows us to share our passion for international football with the Chinese fan base, and also enables both companies to reach an untapped audience. Together, we provide credibility and scale to media partners looking to make a splash in the football publishing sector within China and beyond,” said Asaf Peled, Founder & CEO of 90min.

“We are thrilled to bring to our fans on Sina Sports and Weibo the next generation content from 90min. The World Cup was a great time to start this partnership and add a different perspective to our content offering,” said Sam Li, Head of International Business Strategy for Sina Sports.

90min reaches more than 70 million monthly owned and operated unique users worldwide, offers original content in 13 different languages and has partnerships with over 800+ social communities and publishing partners that distribute its content—providing the perfect balance of both local coverage and global scale.

90min is a property of global publishing platform Minute Media.

About 90min

90min.com, the world’s largest digital football community, is part of Minute Media, a leading sports media and technology company, powered by authentic and socially driven content created by the fans, for the fans. Minute Media’s products enable fans to create, publish, share and distribute sports content around the world. This unique approach to covering sports fuses topical sports stories with everyday pop culture, creating a fresh new voice in the world of sports media. In addition to 90min, Minute Media’s family of sports destinations includes 12up and DBLTAP. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors including Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, Gemini Israel Ventures, North Base Media, ProSieben, Qumra Capital, Goldman Sachs, La Maison, Vintage Investment Partners, Remagine Ventures and Kreos Capital.

For more information, please visit www.minutemedia.com.

About Sina Sport

Sina Sports is the #1 destination for sports fans in China. Established in 1998, Sina Sports was the first ever online sports platform in China, offering fans a diversified plat-form to access the sports news and games they care about, including a website (sports.sina.com.cn), via mobile, and on the Sina Sports mobile app.

Sina Sports as a broadcaster licenses and partners with over 90 sports properties, including the European Champions League, Bundesliga, MUTV, the Masters, PGA Tour, LPGA, Wimbledon, UFC, and the National Basketball League of Australia. In conjunction with its sister company Weibo, Sina Sports also operates its own and third party social media accounts with more than 100 million followers.

Since 2015, Sina Sports has expanded its business to creating its own offline sporting events including Asia’s largest FIBA-certified Sina 3X3 Golden League basketball tournament, and Sina 5X5 Golden League, the leading futsal tournament in China. The growing portfolio of events also include Sina Cup Junior Ice Hockey Competition, Sina Future Star Equestrian Competition, Sina Cup Alpine Skiing, and Sina China Bodybuilding and Fitness Competition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005797/en/