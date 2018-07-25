9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018 (Singapore, Singapore - December 5th-6th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Port, Airport Operators and Regional Public Authorities for Land & Maritime to Return at the 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018

Evolving alongside with regional operators of ports, airports as well as public authorities for land & maritime, the Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit series have become unmissable annual forums for project leaders, decision makers as well as technology providers. Participants attending this annual summit are offered exclusive opportunities to hear and share latest projects, high-profile case studies, best practices and proven technologies to help them overcome project challenges. In 2018, the 9th Annual Dredging & Land Reclamation summit will return to Singapore with greater amount of case studies, with particular focus on projects developed by ports, coasts, urban lands and airports around the world.

What's New at 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018!

Increased Case Studies on Land Reclamation and Airport Projects, for example, Kulhudhuffushi Airport, Hong Kong Airport 3rd Runway New case studies and technology on sediment reuses, maximising reutilisation efficiency and reducing costs 2 Separately bookable workshops focused on soil investigation, soil mechanics, ground improvement and land reclamation techniques

Key Topics of Discussion at 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018:

Improve capacity in geotechnical studies, site investigation and soil conditions inspection

Key considerations in land reclamation projects in airport expansion

Case studies on construction methodology

Improve cost-effectiveness in delivering of dredging and land reclamation projects

Challenges in management of dredging and reclamation equipment - supplies, maintenance and materials handling

Best practices in handling dredged sediments and beneficial reuses

Monitoring and supervising case studies in dredging & land reclamation projects

Dredging and land reclamation with considerations on Port traffic and overall port development strategies

Minimising impacts of dredging and reclamation on coastal stability and ecological balance

Risk management aspects in dredging & land reclamation projects

Urban landscaping and inland dredging case studies

Key aspects for considerations in acquiring local permits and licensing

Key Benefits of Attending 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018:

Increase overall cost-effectiveness in your dredging & land reclamation projects through thematic case studies

Learn latest projects and network with projects' decision makers from global ports, airports and public authorities driving investment on public infrastructure investment

Minimise risks of environmental damages (pollution and ecological destruction) with project management toolkits from other project leaders

Maximise the effectiveness and economic benefits in managing and reusing dredged materials

Optimise processes in dredging & land reclamation work methods and equipment management

Acquire information about technologies suitable for your dredging & land reclamation projects

The Annual Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit series brings together senior-level decision makers in:

Dredging

Land Reclamation

(Construction) Project Management

Facilities Development

Marine Services

Civil Engineering

From the following operators/authorities responsible for

Ports, Harbour and Maritime

Airports

Urban Development

Public Works

Coastal Protection

Waste management

Environmental Protection

Inland river and channels



