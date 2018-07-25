9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018 (Singapore, Singapore - December 5th-6th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "9th
Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018" conference
Global Port, Airport Operators and Regional Public Authorities for
Land & Maritime to Return at the 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia
Summit 2018
Evolving alongside with regional operators of ports, airports as well as
public authorities for land & maritime, the Dredging & Land Reclamation
Asia Summit series have become unmissable annual forums for project
leaders, decision makers as well as technology providers. Participants
attending this annual summit are offered exclusive opportunities to hear
and share latest projects, high-profile case studies, best practices and
proven technologies to help them overcome project challenges. In 2018,
the 9th Annual Dredging & Land Reclamation summit will return to
Singapore with greater amount of case studies, with particular focus on
projects developed by ports, coasts, urban lands and airports around the
world.
What's New at 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018!
-
Increased Case Studies on Land Reclamation and Airport Projects, for
example, Kulhudhuffushi Airport, Hong Kong Airport 3rd Runway
-
New case studies and technology on sediment reuses, maximising
reutilisation efficiency and reducing costs
-
2 Separately bookable workshops focused on soil investigation, soil
mechanics, ground improvement and land reclamation techniques
Key Topics of Discussion at 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia
Summit 2018:
-
Improve capacity in geotechnical studies, site investigation and soil
conditions inspection
-
Key considerations in land reclamation projects in airport expansion
-
Case studies on construction methodology
-
Improve cost-effectiveness in delivering of dredging and land
reclamation projects
-
Challenges in management of dredging and reclamation equipment -
supplies, maintenance and materials handling
-
Best practices in handling dredged sediments and beneficial reuses
-
Monitoring and supervising case studies in dredging & land reclamation
projects
-
Dredging and land reclamation with considerations on Port traffic and
overall port development strategies
-
Minimising impacts of dredging and reclamation on coastal stability
and ecological balance
-
Risk management aspects in dredging & land reclamation projects
-
Urban landscaping and inland dredging case studies
-
Key aspects for considerations in acquiring local permits and licensing
Key Benefits of Attending 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia
Summit 2018:
-
Increase overall cost-effectiveness in your dredging & land
reclamation projects through thematic case studies
-
Learn latest projects and network with projects' decision makers from
global ports, airports and public authorities driving investment on
public infrastructure investment
-
Minimise risks of environmental damages (pollution and ecological
destruction) with project management toolkits from other project
leaders
-
Maximise the effectiveness and economic benefits in managing and
reusing dredged materials
-
Optimise processes in dredging & land reclamation work methods and
equipment management
-
Acquire information about technologies suitable for your dredging &
land reclamation projects
The Annual Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit series
brings together senior-level decision makers in:
-
Dredging
-
Land Reclamation
-
(Construction) Project Management
-
Facilities Development
-
Marine Services
-
Civil Engineering
From the following operators/authorities responsible for
-
Ports, Harbour and Maritime
-
Airports
-
Urban Development
-
Public Works
-
Coastal Protection
-
Waste management
-
Environmental Protection
-
Inland river and channels
