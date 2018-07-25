Log in
9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018 (Singapore, Singapore - December 5th-6th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/25/2018 | 11:01am CEST

The "9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Port, Airport Operators and Regional Public Authorities for Land & Maritime to Return at the 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018

Evolving alongside with regional operators of ports, airports as well as public authorities for land & maritime, the Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit series have become unmissable annual forums for project leaders, decision makers as well as technology providers. Participants attending this annual summit are offered exclusive opportunities to hear and share latest projects, high-profile case studies, best practices and proven technologies to help them overcome project challenges. In 2018, the 9th Annual Dredging & Land Reclamation summit will return to Singapore with greater amount of case studies, with particular focus on projects developed by ports, coasts, urban lands and airports around the world.

What's New at 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018!

  1. Increased Case Studies on Land Reclamation and Airport Projects, for example, Kulhudhuffushi Airport, Hong Kong Airport 3rd Runway
  2. New case studies and technology on sediment reuses, maximising reutilisation efficiency and reducing costs
  3. 2 Separately bookable workshops focused on soil investigation, soil mechanics, ground improvement and land reclamation techniques

Key Topics of Discussion at 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018:

  • Improve capacity in geotechnical studies, site investigation and soil conditions inspection
  • Key considerations in land reclamation projects in airport expansion
  • Case studies on construction methodology
  • Improve cost-effectiveness in delivering of dredging and land reclamation projects
  • Challenges in management of dredging and reclamation equipment - supplies, maintenance and materials handling
  • Best practices in handling dredged sediments and beneficial reuses
  • Monitoring and supervising case studies in dredging & land reclamation projects
  • Dredging and land reclamation with considerations on Port traffic and overall port development strategies
  • Minimising impacts of dredging and reclamation on coastal stability and ecological balance
  • Risk management aspects in dredging & land reclamation projects
  • Urban landscaping and inland dredging case studies
  • Key aspects for considerations in acquiring local permits and licensing

Key Benefits of Attending 9th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit 2018:

  • Increase overall cost-effectiveness in your dredging & land reclamation projects through thematic case studies
  • Learn latest projects and network with projects' decision makers from global ports, airports and public authorities driving investment on public infrastructure investment
  • Minimise risks of environmental damages (pollution and ecological destruction) with project management toolkits from other project leaders
  • Maximise the effectiveness and economic benefits in managing and reusing dredged materials
  • Optimise processes in dredging & land reclamation work methods and equipment management
  • Acquire information about technologies suitable for your dredging & land reclamation projects

The Annual Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit series brings together senior-level decision makers in:

  • Dredging
  • Land Reclamation
  • (Construction) Project Management
  • Facilities Development
  • Marine Services
  • Civil Engineering

From the following operators/authorities responsible for

  • Ports, Harbour and Maritime
  • Airports
  • Urban Development
  • Public Works
  • Coastal Protection
  • Waste management
  • Environmental Protection
  • Inland river and channels

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8r246n/9th_dredging_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
