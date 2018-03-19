A League of Their Own: Silicon Valley Forum Announces 4th Annual Women in Tech Festival

Silicon Valley Forum’s Women in Tech Festival returns with “League of Extraordinary Women” a two-day event showcasing of the achievements of women in STEM and business careers. Held from April 12th – 13th at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, the Festival invites women of all ages in STEM and business careers—as well as men who advocate for the advancement of their female peers—to enjoy a supportive, engaging environment.

“At Silicon Valley Forum, we’re proud to do our part to continue the discussion around female entrepreneurship and leadership,” said Denyse Cardozo, CEO and President of Silicon Valley Forum. “The importance of diversity and advocacy—in STEM and beyond—cannot be overstated. Our hope for the 2018 Women in Tech Festival is to highlight extraordinary women who are lighting the way forward and provide inspiration to those who are just beginning to find their way.”

The Festival begins on April 12th with a pitch competition for 10 pre-screened female-founded tech startups. The winner will be selected by a jury of investors and VCs, including Tanya Soman of 500 Startups and Bill Reichert of Garage Technology Ventures. 2017 winner Krystina Jones of CourtBuddy will deliver the closing keynote. The following day will feature panels, power talks, and networking opportunities; attendees can also attend a variety of career-focused lunchtime workshops.

Jessica Naziri, on-air digital lifestyle and tech expert and Founder of TechSesh will deliver the opening keynote; other speakers include Ooshma Garg of Gobble, Christine Herron of Intel Capital, Shelly Kapoor Collins of Shatter Fund, Maren Kate Donovan of Recruit, and Beena Ammanath of Humans for AI, among many others. Tickets and more information are available on the event page.

“As one of the longest-standing partners of the Women in Tech Festival, Microsoft is honored to support this extraordinary event for a fourth year,” said Matt Thompson, GM, Commercial Software Engineering, US and Canada Evangelism. “As part of Microsoft’s larger commitment to supporting inclusiveness and diversity across the board, the Women in Tech Festival highlights these values of bringing together diverse teams, broader perspectives, and a brighter future for everyone.”

In addition to Microsoft, Silicon Valley Forum is proud to welcome Accenture, Mercer, and IBM as our Gold Sponsors; Cognizant and the Canadian Consulate have joined as Silver Sponsors, with SugarCRM as a Networking Sponsor and Barefoot Bubbly as Happy Hour sponsor, as well as numerous in-kind partners and community support.

Event Information: Tickets, demo tables, and more information are all available at the event page. Connect with the 2018 Women in Tech Festival on social media with #SVFWomenTechFest and #SVFWIT18.

About Silicon Valley Forum:

At Silicon Valley Forum, we facilitate connections and provide resources for entrepreneurs and innovators to build and grow a successful company. While we focus on technology and startups in practice, in spirit we build our work around anyone who wants to run their business the Silicon Valley way—this is a place where creativity and innovation are crucial components of success. Our events, customized programs, Startupedia, and strategic partnerships provide the necessary tools to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy.

For 35 years, our organization has been a key part of Silicon Valley’s vibrant ecosystem. We organize over 70 different activities per year and have worked with over 40 countries. Our partners include global leaders Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, Mercer, and K&L Gates, just to name a few; as well as leading venture capital firms and service providers. Silicon Valley Forum is a fully independent 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.siliconvalleyforum.com/.

