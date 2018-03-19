A League of Their Own: Silicon Valley Forum Announces 4th Annual Women in Tech Festival

Silicon
Valley Forum’s Women in Tech Festival returns with “League
of Extraordinary Women” a two-day event showcasing of the
achievements of women in STEM and business careers. Held from April 12th
– 13th at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View,
California, the Festival invites women of all ages in STEM and business
careers—as well as men who advocate for the advancement of their female
peers—to enjoy a supportive, engaging environment.
“At Silicon Valley Forum, we’re proud to do our part to continue the
discussion around female entrepreneurship and leadership,” said Denyse
Cardozo, CEO and President of Silicon Valley Forum. “The importance of
diversity and advocacy—in STEM and beyond—cannot be overstated. Our hope
for the 2018
Women in Tech Festival is to highlight extraordinary women who are
lighting the way forward and provide inspiration to those who are just
beginning to find their way.”
The Festival begins on April 12th with a pitch competition
for 10 pre-screened female-founded tech startups. The winner will be
selected by a jury of investors and VCs, including Tanya Soman of 500
Startups and Bill Reichert of Garage Technology Ventures. 2017 winner
Krystina Jones of CourtBuddy
will deliver the closing keynote. The following day will feature panels,
power talks, and networking opportunities; attendees can also attend a
variety of career-focused lunchtime workshops.
Jessica Naziri, on-air digital lifestyle and tech expert and Founder of TechSesh
will deliver the opening keynote; other speakers include Ooshma Garg of
Gobble, Christine Herron of Intel Capital, Shelly Kapoor Collins of
Shatter Fund, Maren Kate Donovan of Recruit, and Beena Ammanath of
Humans for AI, among many others. Tickets and more information are
available on the event
page.
“As one of the longest-standing partners of the Women in Tech Festival,
Microsoft is honored to support this extraordinary event for a fourth
year,” said Matt Thompson, GM, Commercial Software Engineering, US and
Canada Evangelism. “As part of Microsoft’s larger
commitment to supporting inclusiveness and diversity across the
board, the Women in Tech Festival highlights these values of bringing
together diverse teams, broader perspectives, and a brighter future for
everyone.”
In addition to Microsoft, Silicon Valley Forum is proud to welcome
Accenture, Mercer, and IBM as our Gold Sponsors; Cognizant and the
Canadian Consulate have joined as Silver Sponsors, with SugarCRM as a
Networking Sponsor and Barefoot Bubbly as Happy Hour sponsor, as well as
numerous in-kind partners and community support.
Event Information: Tickets, demo tables, and more information are
all available at the event
page. Connect with the 2018 Women in Tech Festival on social media
with #SVFWomenTechFest
and #SVFWIT18.
About Silicon Valley Forum:
At Silicon Valley Forum, we facilitate connections and provide resources
for entrepreneurs and innovators to build and grow a successful company.
While we focus on technology and startups in practice, in spirit we
build our work around anyone who wants to run their business the Silicon
Valley way—this is a place where creativity and innovation are crucial
components of success. Our events, customized programs, Startupedia,
and strategic partnerships provide the necessary tools to thrive in
today’s fast-paced digital economy.
For 35 years, our organization has been a key part of Silicon Valley’s
vibrant ecosystem. We organize over 70 different activities per year and
have worked with over 40 countries. Our partners include global leaders
Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, Mercer, and K&L Gates, just to name a few; as
well as leading venture capital firms and service providers. Silicon
Valley Forum is a fully independent 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
For more information, visit our website at http://www.siliconvalleyforum.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005198/en/