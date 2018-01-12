A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Hong Leong Insurance (Asia) Limited

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Hong
Leong Insurance (Asia) Limited (HLIA) (Hong Kong). The outlook of
these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect HLIA’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
HLIA’s balance sheet strength is supported by a risk-adjusted
capitalization that is at the strongest level. In addition, with a
conservative gross leverage ratio, the company is not considered to be
highly dependent on reinsurance. HLIA’s investment portfolio, however,
has some concentration in several locally listed equity securities,
which exposes its overall earnings to considerable equity price risk.
This risk is mitigated partially by the company holding sufficient
excess capital relative to its overall equity exposure.
A.M. Best expects HLIA’s operating results to remain consistently
positive, due to its portfolio of less-volatile personal lines product
offerings. The company also has remained very selective in the type of
business it chooses to write and retain. For instance, in recent years,
it has reduced its exposure to workers’ compensation and continued to
stay away from highly competitive product lines, such as motor
insurance. A.M. Best believes the company’s strong focus on delivering
profitable underwriting will help it maintain underwriting results that
outperform the industry composite.
HLIA has good market positions in some niche segments within the local
insurance market, primarily in travel insurance and domestic helper
insurance. In addition, a significant portion of the company’s new
business is now sourced from direct marketing and the company’s online
portal, both of which contribute to its lower commission cost structure.
Nevertheless, HLIA’s small market share and narrow product offerings
have constrained its business profile assessment.
A.M. Best views HLIA’s ERM to be appropriate, based on the company’s
current size and risk profile. This is supported by its strong focus on
profitable underwriting and prudent reinsurance strategy. A.M. Best thus
considers HLIA’s risk management capabilities to be aligned
appropriately with its risk profile.
Positive rating actions could occur if HLIA can significantly improve
its market position while maintaining its strong operating performance
on an ongoing basis. Downward rating pressure could result if there is
significant deterioration in its risk-adjusted capitalization or
financial performance. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if
there is material deterioration in the credit profile of HLIA’s parent
company, Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad.
