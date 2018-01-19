A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Nippon Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+
(Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of
“aa-” of Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nissay) (Japan). The
outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently,
A.M. Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR
of “a-” of Nippon Life Insurance Company of America (NLB) (Des
Moines, Iowa, USA). The outlook of these ratings is positive.
The ratings reflect Nissay’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
The company’s level of balance sheet strength is underpinned by a
risk-adjusted capitalization that A.M. Best views as the strongest
possible, which is supported by modest underwriting leverage and a
conservative investment portfolio. The company’s capital requirements,
as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), continue to be
driven by asset risk due to its sizeable investment assets relative to
its capital and surplus. Also, the company keeps a modest gap between
asset and liability durations. Nissay’s financial leverage remains
adequate for the current ratings.
Nissay reports a stable trend in premium income in terms of annualized
premium equivalent, with growth in new sales over the past five years
resulting from the company’s effort to shift toward the sale of
protection-type products that offer a stable mortality margin. The
company reports a moderate level of volatility in its operating results,
which are susceptible to financial market conditions.
While Nissay maintained a market share of 18% – the largest among its
peers and one which has remained stable over the long term – its
geographic diversification remains modest given the relatively small
size of the international operations.
Nissay is well-positioned at its current rating level. Negative rating
actions could occur if there is material deterioration in risk-adjusted
capitalization caused by substantial investment losses, or sustained
deterioration in its operating performance.
The ratings of NLB reflect its balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance,
very limited business profile and appropriate ERM.
The affirmation of NLB’s ratings considers the financial and operational
support received from its parent company (Nissay) and NLB’s strategic
importance to the parent, risk-adjusted capitalization being at the
strongest level, and its evolving business diversification strategy. The
company continues to maintain an established market position in the
Asian markets within the United States. Further, NLB intends to build
its ancillary business segment including group dental, life, disability
and vision, as well as administrative services. NLB’s rating also
considers Nissay’s financial strength and NLB’s strategic importance to
its parent.
However, A.M. Best notes that NLB’s business remains concentrated in the
group major medical market and in certain states. The group major
medical market is highly competitive and the company has experienced
volatility within this segment in recent years. Additionally, NLB also
faces the challenges of complying with medical loss ratio requirements
of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). A.M. Best will continue to monitor the
impact of the ACA on NLB’s strategy and operating results over the
near-term.
