Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Changes Credit Ratings of JSC Salem Insurance Company Following Regulatory Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:18pm CET

A.M. Best has removed from under review with negative implications and changed the Financial Strength Rating to a Non-Rating Designation of E (Under Regulatory Supervision) from C (Weak) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “e” from “ccc+” of JSC Salem Insurance Company (Salem) (Kazakhstan), following regulatory actions that prevent the company from writing business for six months.

These actions follow announcements by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, on 9 February and 3 March 2018, suspending Salem’s licences for compulsory and voluntary classes of business for six months. The regulator cited non-compliance with regulatory requirements as the reason for the suspensions. Salem’s regulatory solvency margin deteriorated to 0.58 as at 1 February 2018, breaching the minimum requirement of 1.00.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pInvestigators from National Marine Fisheries Service Have Reported New Data on Ecosphere Research (A salmonid individual-based model as a proposed...
AQ
11:23pPatent Issued for Multi-Channel Audio Signal Classifier (USPTO 9911423)
AQ
11:23pAURORA CANNABIS : Acquires CanniMed and Commences Integration
AQ
11:23pFidelity® NASDAQ Composite Index® Tracking Stock Fund Declares Distribution
BU
11:21pCOEUR MINING : to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference
AQ
11:20pZYNGA : Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs
AQ
11:20pENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Regulators OK environmental review for disputed oil pipeline
AQ
11:20p"Robot, Robot Control Device, and Robot System" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180056517)
AQ
11:20pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : State extends comment period for herbicide plan
AQ
11:19pBlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
2IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Selecta Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results and..
5WSP GLOBAL INC : WSP GLOBAL : Ends Fiscal 2017 With Strong Financial Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.