A.M. Best : Changes Credit Ratings of JSC Salem Insurance Company Following Regulatory Action

A.M. Best has removed from under review with negative
implications and changed the Financial Strength Rating to a Non-Rating
Designation of E (Under Regulatory Supervision) from C (Weak) and the
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “e” from “ccc+” of JSC Salem
Insurance Company (Salem) (Kazakhstan), following regulatory
actions that prevent the company from writing business for six months.
These actions follow announcements by the National Bank of Kazakhstan,
on 9 February and 3 March 2018, suspending Salem’s licences for
compulsory and voluntary classes of business for six months. The
regulator cited non-compliance with regulatory requirements as the
reason for the suspensions. Salem’s regulatory solvency margin
deteriorated to 0.58 as at 1 February 2018, breaching the minimum
requirement of 1.00.
