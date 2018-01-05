A.M. Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company Following Its Announced Acquisition by American Enterprise Group, Inc.

A.M. Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of B++
(Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+”
of Great Western Insurance Company (Great Western) (Ogden, UT)
will remain unchanged following the announcement of the acquisition of
Great Western by American Enterprise Group, Inc. (American Enterprise)
(Des Moines, IA) through its subsidiary, American Republic Insurance
Company (Des Moines, IA). The necessary filings to process this
transaction have been submitted; the transaction is expected to close
within the first quarter of 2018, subject to usual regulatory approval.
This transaction would provide a committed, stronger capitalized and a
more diversified parent to Great Western. It would also strengthen the
existing business relationship between American Enterprise and Great
Western and expand the company’s distribution capabilities. American
Enterprise is retaining the appropriate expertise from Great Western to
run the business, while the Great Western operations will remain located
in Ogden, UT.
