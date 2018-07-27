Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of MAPFRE RE, MAPFRE GLOBAL RISKS, and MAPFRE España

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

A.M. Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of MAPFRE RE, Compañía de Reaseguros S.A. (MAPFRE RE) (Spain), MAPFRE GLOBAL RISKS, Compañía Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. (MAPFRE GR) (Spain), and MAPFRE España, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. (MAPFRE España) (Spain) remain unchanged following MAPFRE S.A.’s (MAPFRE) announcement on 19 July 2018 that the group will restructure its global business. The outlooks of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remain stable.

The restructure, expected to be complete by January 2019, will see MAPFRE GR’s insurance and reinsurance business transferred to MAPFRE España and MAPFRE RE, respectively. MAPFRE GR will continue managing the relationship with policyholders and be responsible for technical aspects, including underwriting large risk business and claims management on behalf of the group. MAPFRE believes the restructure will improve operating efficiency through economies of scale and enhance service to its global clients.

At this time, A.M. Best’s view of the group’s credit rating fundamentals, in light of the restructuring announcement, remains unchanged for the above-mentioned MAPFRE subsidiaries. The subsidiaries remain strategically important to the MAPFRE group and continue to receive both implicit and explicit support from the group. A.M. Best will monitor the restructuring and its impacts on MAPFRE’s rated subsidiaries closely.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:25pDIGITAL ARTS MEDIA NETWORK : Makes Name Change Reflecting Increased Value Proposition
AQ
07:24pPIERCE BAINBRIDGE : Investigates Potential Class Action Against Facebook
PR
07:23pCNP ASSURANCES : French insurer CNP appoints interim CEO
RE
07:23pCOCA COLA : FOREIGN AFFAIRS - Ramaphosa tags own style on Brics wall
AQ
07:23pSTEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL : DECLARED DIVIDEND - Steinhoff to pay out on pref shares
AQ
07:23pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Street dogs
AQ
07:23pPICK 'N PAY STORES : Retailers join in on the shopping spree
AQ
07:23pAMAJIMBOS : It’s all in our hands
AQ
07:23pSUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:22pDEUTSCHE BANK : Plans Staff Cuts in Chicago -- Report
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.