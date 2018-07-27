Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Comments on Under Review Status of Cooperativa de Seguros de Vida de Puerto Rico Amid Uncertainty Over Puerto Rico Bond Price Volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 08:21pm CEST

A.M. Best has commented that the under review with negative implications status, the Financial Strength Rating of C+ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b-” of Cooperativa de Seguros de Vida de Puerto Rico (COSVI) (San Juan, Puerto Rico) remain unchanged.

This comment reflects A.M. Best’s ongoing concerns over the future of COSVI’s capital strength and operating efficiency. COSVI’s Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with negative implications on April 4, 2018 (see related press release), over concerns about COSVI’s exposure to Puerto Rico bonds and the volatility that represented to COSVI’s absolute or risk-adjusted capital at year-end 2017. At that time, A.M. Best indicated the ratings would remain under review until A.M. Best received COSVI’s 2017 annual statement and conducted conversations with the company’s management team regarding the results contained in the filing.

Since that last rating action, COSVI has submitted its 2017 statutory annual and first-quarter 2018 statements. However, the company revised the cash flow testing results for year-end 2017. As indicated in COSVI’s year-end statutory statement, the depressed market value of Puerto Rico securities at Dec. 31, 2017 would require the company to post additional reserves under the cash flow testing analysis, as its invested asset values and returns on investment would not be able to satisfy the guarantees on the Segregated Asset Plan (SAP) annuity block of business. At this point, the company is working with the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance of Puerto Rico to satisfy and execute initiatives discussed over the past few months.

Due to the drastic decline in market value of Puerto Rico-domiciled bonds at year-end 2017, and the subsequent recovery of the value of these domestic securities through May 2018, COSVI petitioned the commissioner’s office to make an allowance and recognize the increased value of Puerto Rico bond obligations. Concurrently, COSVI has sold two large tranches of these bonds in 2018 at a reduced cost, eliminating a large unrealized loss that caused the unfavorable outcomes from the cash flow test, while recognizing a substantially smaller realized loss. Consequently, the sale of the at-risk securities rendered the cause of the unfavorable cash flow testing inapplicable.

As the company works through the many initiatives, A.M. Best remains concerned that some of the various alternatives chosen may have further adverse effects on COSVI’s capital strength and operating efficiency. A.M. Best will continue to monitor the developments at COSVI closely and will need to review the final cash flow testing results and audit opinion in order to determine if there is an impending need for negative rating action going forward in the near-to-medium term.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:02pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : Fresh from the vine
AQ
09:02pGlobal Health & Wellness Food Market to 2022 - Leading Vendors are Danone, General Mills, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg, Nestle, and PepsiCo - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:01pPocono Organics Farm Breaks Ground
GL
09:01pAMSC to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on July 31, 2018
GL
09:01pLOUREIRO ENGINEERING : Adds New Vice President to Support the North Carolina Office
BU
09:00pNATION MEDIA : CEO meets Governor Joho
AQ
08:59pSpinocerebellar Ataxia| A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio
BU
08:58pGARTNER : One-third of major organisations still lack security expertise
AQ
08:58pTRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WORK TO RESUME IN AUGUST : Kinder Morgan Canada boss
AQ
08:57pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA publishes agenda for the EGM
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.