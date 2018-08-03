Log in
A.M. Best Company affirms Ohio National’s “A+ (Superior)” rating

08/03/2018 | 08:09pm CEST

CINCINNATI, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services is pleased to announce that A.M. Best has affirmed the financial strength rating of “A+ (Superior)” for both The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation.

This is the 55th consecutive year for Ohio National to receive A.M. Best’s “A+ (Superior)” rating, which is the second-highest on a 16-part scale. 

“Ohio National is proud to continue its tradition of unwavering commitment to our policyholders,” said Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, CLU, ChFC, Ohio National chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We remain focused on our Mission to help them achieve financial security and independence now and for generations to come.”

In its analysis, A.M. Best noted the rating affirmations reflected favorably upon Ohio National’s strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Additionally, the operating performance and business profile assessments consider Ohio National’s continued positive trend in individual life sales and its stable, adjusted GAAP operating results; and the ERM assessment recognizes its strong risk management framework, including front-end risk management practices and sound governance structure.

Tracing its corporate origins to 1909, Ohio National markets a variety of insurance and financial products through more than 75,000 representatives in 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America. An additional subsidiary operates in New York. As of December 31, 2017, its affiliated companies have $42.0 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Ohio National is proud to be named a “Top Workplace” in Cincinnati for nine consecutive years by Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics, June 2010-2018) and employs more than 1,300 associates. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.       

All ratings information is according to reports published on: www.ambest.com/ratings, www.standardandpoors.com, and www.moodys.com/insurance. Ratings are accurate as of 8/2/18. For the most current ratings, see www.ohionational.com. Ohio National has received high marks for financial strength and claims paying ability from major rating agencies; however, such ratings do not refer to the performance of our variable accounts nor imply approval of our variable contracts or their portfolios.

Contact: Susan McDonald, ALMI
513.794.6325 office
513.633.1277 mobile
                                                                                                                                               
Lisa Doxsee, APR
513.794.6418 office
513.218.5519 mobile

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
