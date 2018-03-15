Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Its Affiliates Under Review with Developing Implications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:36pm CET

A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of Jackson National Life Insurance Company (JNL), its wholly owned subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York, and its direct parent, Brooke Life Insurance Company (collectively referred to as the Jackson National Group (JNG). Additionally, A.M. Best has placed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “aa-” on the notes issued under JNL’s funding agreement-backed securities programs and the Long-Term IR of “a” on JNL’s existing surplus notes under review with developing implications. (Please see below for a detailed listing). All companies above are headquartered in Lansing, MI.

The rating actions follow the public announcement by JNL’s parent, Prudential plc (Prudential) [NYSE: PUK], that it intends to demerge its U.K. and Europe business from Prudential, resulting in two separately traded companies. This transaction is subject to various regulatory and organizational dynamics; once completed, M&G Prudential will operate as an independent U.K. & European savings and investment provider, headquartered and listed in London. Separately, Prudential will operate as an international insurance group, continuing to focus on growth in Asia, the United States and Africa while maintaining its headquarters in London.

JNL’s ratings, which were affirmed on Feb. 14, 2018, currently recognize the implicit and explicit support Prudential has provided to the company historically, although JNL has been a significant source of dividends to its parent over the past five-year period. The developing implications status reflects the need for A.M. Best to assess the new ownership structure, including its planned capital structure, strategic and financial plans, and any potential direct impact on the rating fundamentals of JNL. A.M. Best expects to resolve the under review status of the ratings following more in-depth discussions with the company’s management team.

The following Long-Term IRs have been placed under review with developing implications:

Jackson National Life Insurance Company
-- “a” on $250 million 8.15% surplus notes, due 2027

Jackson National Life Funding, LLC— “aa-” program rating
-- “aa-” on all outstanding notes issued under the program

Jackson National Life Global Funding— “aa-” program rating
-- “aa-” on all outstanding notes issued under the program

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21pCOEUR MINING : to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference
AQ
11:20pZYNGA : Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs
AQ
11:20pENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Regulators OK environmental review for disputed oil pipeline
AQ
11:20p"Robot, Robot Control Device, and Robot System" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180056517)
AQ
11:20pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : State extends comment period for herbicide plan
AQ
11:19pBlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board
RE
11:19pFindings in Life Science Research Reported from F. Nestola and Co-Researchers (CaSiO3 perovskite in diamond indicates the recycling of oceanic crust...
AQ
11:19pSUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Trademark Application for "SOLBRAVIS" Filed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
AQ
11:19pFirst-Ever Iowa PAC to Support Democratic Candidates for County Office Launches With First Event
PR
11:18pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : New Smoking Findings Reported from Philip Morris International Inc (Quantifying the risk-reduction potential of new Modified Risk Tobacco Products)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
2IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Selecta Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results and..
5WSP GLOBAL INC : WSP GLOBAL : Ends Fiscal 2017 With Strong Financial Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.