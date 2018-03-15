A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Its Affiliates Under Review with Developing Implications

A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications
the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer
Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of Jackson National Life
Insurance Company (JNL), its wholly owned subsidiary, Jackson
National Life Insurance Company of New York, and its direct parent, Brooke
Life Insurance Company (collectively referred to as the Jackson
National Group (JNG). Additionally, A.M. Best has placed the
Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “aa-” on the notes
issued under JNL’s funding agreement-backed securities programs and the
Long-Term IR of “a” on JNL’s existing surplus notes under review with
developing implications. (Please see below for a detailed listing). All
companies above are headquartered in Lansing, MI.
The rating actions follow the public announcement by JNL’s parent, Prudential
plc (Prudential) [NYSE: PUK], that it intends to demerge its U.K.
and Europe business from Prudential, resulting in two separately traded
companies. This transaction is subject to various regulatory and
organizational dynamics; once completed, M&G Prudential will operate as
an independent U.K. & European savings and investment provider,
headquartered and listed in London. Separately, Prudential will operate
as an international insurance group, continuing to focus on growth in
Asia, the United States and Africa while maintaining its headquarters in
London.
JNL’s ratings, which were affirmed on Feb. 14, 2018, currently recognize
the implicit and explicit support Prudential has provided to the company
historically, although JNL has been a significant source of dividends to
its parent over the past five-year period. The developing implications
status reflects the need for A.M. Best to assess the new ownership
structure, including its planned capital structure, strategic and
financial plans, and any potential direct impact on the rating
fundamentals of JNL. A.M. Best expects to resolve the under review
status of the ratings following more in-depth discussions with the
company’s management team.
The following Long-Term IRs have been placed under review with
developing implications:
Jackson National Life Insurance Company—
-- “a” on $250
million 8.15% surplus notes, due 2027
Jackson National Life Funding, LLC— “aa-” program rating
--
“aa-” on all outstanding notes issued under the program
Jackson National Life Global Funding— “aa-” program rating
--
“aa-” on all outstanding notes issued under the program
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the
release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office
responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in
this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance
rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006489/en/