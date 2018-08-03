Log in
A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. Under Review with Negative Implications

08/03/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

A.M. Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico).

The Credit Rating (rating) action follows the company’s recently announced significant decline in policyholder surplus. The decline was driven by adverse development on losses from Hurricane Maria of approximately $76.4 million ($47.5 million after-tax). As a result of the increased losses, claims from Hurricane Maria subsequently exceeded the company’s available reinsurance protection. The magnitude of the additional losses relative to amounts previously disclosed to A.M. Best earlier this year drives further uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of the company’s enterprise risk management program. While the company has a number of initiatives under consideration to bolster capital, including support from the parent company, Triple-S Management Corporation, the ultimate adequacy of these initiatives is uncertain. Accordingly, the ratings will remain under review pending A.M. Best's analysis of the company’s business plans.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
