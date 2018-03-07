A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of XL Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Under Review With Developing Implications

A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications
the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer
Credit Rating of “a+” and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX”
of XL Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico).
The Credit Rating (rating) actions taken on the Mexican subsidiary
follow the announcement of an agreement to purchase XL Group Ltd
(XL) [NYSE: XL] by AXA Group on March 5, 2018, for $57.60 per share, for
a total consideration value of $15.3 billion. The transaction represents
a 33% premium to XL closing share price on March 2, 2018. This
transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018 and is
expected to be financed as an all cash deal. The ratings will remain
under review until the deal closes, and A.M. Best completes its
evaluation of organizational changes and XL’s strategic position within
the new structure. A positive rating outcome could occur depending on
the levels of implicit and explicit support provided to XL and its
subsidiaries after the close of the transaction. However, if the
transaction is unsuccessful there could be negative rating pressure on
XL if operational issues emerge. The under review status may be updated
in the interim period if new facts and circumstances present themselves.
The methodology used in determining these ratings is Best’s Credit
Rating Methodology, which provides a comprehensive explanation of A.M.
Best’s rating process and contains the different rating criteria
employed in the rating process. Best’s Credit Rating Methodology can be
found at www.ambest.com/ratings/methodology.
View a general description of the policies
and procedures used to determine credit ratings. For information on
the meaning of ratings, structure, voting and the committee process for
determining the ratings and monitoring activities, please refer to Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings.
-
Previous Rating Date: Aug. 11, 2017
-
Date of Financial Data Used: Sept. 30, 2017
