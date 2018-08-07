A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Yosemite Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications
the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer
Credit Rating of “bb+” of Yosemite Insurance Company (Yosemite)
(Evansville, IN).
The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the recent announcement by OneMain
Holdings, Inc. (OneMain) (NYSE:OMF) of its entry into a definitive
share purchase agreement with a third party to sell all of the shares of
Yosemite, a wholly owned subsidiary of OneMain. The transaction is
expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. The transaction is
pending regulatory approval.
The developing implications reflect the uncertainty of Yosemite’s
capital position or expected business operations under the new
management. The ratings will remain under review until the transaction
closes, and A.M. Best has been able to assess the full details of the
transaction.
