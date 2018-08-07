Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Yosemite Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:27pm CEST

A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” of Yosemite Insurance Company (Yosemite) (Evansville, IN).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the recent announcement by OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OneMain) (NYSE:OMF) of its entry into a definitive share purchase agreement with a third party to sell all of the shares of Yosemite, a wholly owned subsidiary of OneMain. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. The transaction is pending regulatory approval.

The developing implications reflect the uncertainty of Yosemite’s capital position or expected business operations under the new management. The ratings will remain under review until the transaction closes, and A.M. Best has been able to assess the full details of the transaction.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:39pZAFGEN INC : Zafgen, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:38pSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:38pSTRAUSS : posts 14% rise in Q2 profit
AQ
09:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 7
DJ
09:38pLafayette General Medical Center Unveils Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots
BU
09:37pMEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES : reports results for its first quarter of fiscal 2019
PR
09:37pMEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES : reports results for its first quarter of fiscal 2019
AQ
09:37pVECTRUS INC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:36pStocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
RE
09:36pGlobal stocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
3BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5DENTSPLY SIRONA INC : DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.