A.M. Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for ERGO Insurance Pte. Ltd.

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and
affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of ERGO Insurance Pte. Ltd.
(ERGO Insurance) (Singapore).
The affirmation of these Credit Ratings (ratings) reflects ERGO
Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as
strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business
profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The revised outlooks
recognize ERGO Insurance’s role in supporting its parent, ERGO Group
AG, with its business development plans in Asia, as well as the
explicit support ERGO Insurance receives from its ultimate parent
company, Munich Reinsurance Company.
ERGO Insurance’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s
Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), remains solid and continues to support a
balance sheet strength assessment of strong, despite a downward trend
since 2014. Significant capital repatriation in the form of high
dividend payments has reduced the company’s capital and liquidity
position. A.M. Best expects ERGO Insurance’s risk-adjusted
capitalization to remain strong in the near term, supported by reduced
premium volumes.
ERGO Insurance’s operating performance continues to be unfavorable as a
result of elevated losses and expense ratios, and its performance has
fallen behind its peers since 2016. A new management team has been
tasked with returning the company to profitability in the medium term.
Positive rating actions could occur if ERGO Insurance achieves
consistent, above-industry average profitability while meeting its
growth targets. Negative rating actions may occur in the event of
further deterioration in the company’s operating performance or business
profile. An unfavorable reassessment of ERGO Insurance’s strategic role
in the group also could result in negative rating actions.
